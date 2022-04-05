Although every MAFS contestant will insist that they signed up for love and love only, ya just bloody know that’s not true.

So now that the season is over, naturally we’ve been curious about which brides and grooms walked away with the most followers.

The So Dramatic! podcast has crunched the numbers and gathered the stats to suss which of the OG 2022 contestants gained the most followers during the experiment and which ones copped the lowest growth.

1. Domenica Calarco

It should come as absolutely no surprise that Italian goddess Domenica Calarco is the reigning queen supreme from this year’s cast.

When the season kicked off, your girl had 12.6k followers and she now has 279k followers. Onya, girl!

2. Ella Ding

Coming in at numero duo is Ella Ding who started with 3,648 followers and now sits at a cool 233k.

3. Brent Vitiello

I remember the first spot of tea that we copped about the 2022 season of MAFS was that an influencer had joined the cast: the one and only Brent Vitiello.

The dude already boasted a whopping 53k followers when he first signed on, but that’s now grown to over 215k followers.

So if he really did sign up to boost his influencer career, as his MAFS missus claimed, then mission accomplished!

4. Jack Millar

Domenica’s now-ex bae Jack Millar didn’t fare quite as well as she did but he certainly saw a massive uptick.

The bloke began with 1,555 followers and now has 112k followers.

Nothing to sneeze at!

5. Al Perkins

Al Perkins, MAFS‘ resident shoey enthusiast, began with 3,267 followers and now has over 106k.

The people do be loving those shoeys!

6. Selina Chhaur

She may not have succeeded in finding love, but at least Selina Chhaur succeeded in bolstering her Insta following!

She started off with 2.9k followers and gained 82k followers, bringing her to a total of 94.8k.

Frankly the extra IG followers is way more of a prize than that jackass they stitched her up with.

7. Mitch Eynaud

Despite his problematic antics, old mate Mitch saw a decent growth in IG followers since joining the show.

He started off with 1.1k followers and now has 82.9k.

8. Olivia Frazer

I’m very pleased to report that Olivia Frazer‘s pales in comparison to Dom’s.

To quote Nene Leakes, “You can never win when you’re dirty, honey.”

Olivia went from 2.3k followers to 73.9k.

9. Tamara Djordjevic

Sure, she may have turned out to be one of the show’s villains, but Tamara Djordjevic still managed to walk away with many a follower.

She started with 6.2K followers and now has over 66.5k, believe it or not.

10. Jackson Lonie

Ah, Jackson… he had such promise. Then he went and hitched his wagon to the wrong star and has subsequently barely cracked the top 10.

Jackson stepped into the show with 1,278 followers and only managed to grow to 61.3k. Still a lot, I know, but not nearly as high of a rise as his co-stars.

11. Anthony Cincotta

Wrestler / actor Anthony Cincotta went from 800 followers to 57.1k.

12. Cody Bromley

I’m so bloody happy to see that this bloke is so low on the list considering his shitty behaviour on the final episode.

Cody started with 800 followers and now has 44.5k, which is still too big of a growth for such an awful person, if ya ask me.

13. Holly Greenstein

This cinema manager / actress began with 1,500 followers and now has 36k.

Not quite Hollywood level, aye?

14. Selin Mengu

Mama bear Selin Mengu went from 1,349 followers on IG to 35.3k, making her the lowest on the list.

Better luck next time, bb.