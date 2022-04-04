Welp, it’s time to call it a day on what’s been one of the most bonkers seasons of MAFS ever (and that’s really saying something considering the wild shit we’ve seen in the past).
Before we’ve even had a chance to mourn the show, Channel Nine and producers Endemol Shine Australia have already dropped a casting call looking for new thirsty grooms and brides for next year’s season.
“Married At First Sight is searching for men and women of all ages and backgrounds who are genuinely committed to finding love,” the application reads.
“This groundbreaking social experiment uses science and psychology to help Australian singles meet their perfect partner. But there’s a catch… you won’t get to meet your future husband or wife until your wedding day!”
The application added: “This is not a competition and there is no cash prize up for grabs. Instead, you could walk away with the most valuable prize of all… true love.”
The application also insisted that future couples must be “genuine about finding love.”
Yeah? Well tell that to *certain* past contestants who most definitely signed up for one thing and one thing only: Instagram followers.
According to the casting call, the show will be filmed between July and November 2022.
Keen to be the next Domenica and battle the next Olivia? Or want to be the next Martha and find both love and an influencer career?
Then sign the fuck up now!
