Married At First Sight‘s Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding have launched the very first ep for their long-awaited poddy, Sit With Us. During the episode, Dom revealed that she has PTSD from her wild time on MAFS.

In the middle of the ep, Dom and Ella sat down to play a game they called “Headline Bingo”, in which they reacted to batshit headlines written about them over the last couple of months.

The headline which sparked the most conversation was from The Daily Mail: “Feuding Married At First Sight brides Domenica Calarco and Olivia Frazer offered big money to battle it out in the boxing ring.”

“Number one, it says that we were offered $30,000,” said Dom.

“Mate, you’d be needing way more for me to even consider taking one ounce of brain power to think about that, but that is absolutely false. I don’t want to be in the same room as her, let alone in a boxing ring.”

Dom then went on to reveal that she gets an intense feeling of fear whenever Olivia comes up.

“I actually get scared when I see a photo of her … It brings back PTSD of her sitting across from me,” she said.

“Like legitimately, for a while there, after MAFS, sitting at any table that was like a dinner table or a table where I had to have a conversation, I’d legitimately freak out, ’cause I’d be like ‘Who’s going to start shit, who’s going to say something?’” she said.

“I fully had PTSD, my therapist fully says I’m going through PTSD, so it’s real.”

PTSD can appear in many forms, from feelings of shock and fear to overwhelming anxiety brought by revisiting situations that previously put your body in danger. It’s totally understandable that Dom would be traumatised by all the fuckery she went through on TV, but now she has to deal with the lasting effects.

In another section of the poddy, Ella touched on her “relationship” with Brent Vitiello.

While many people wanted the two to become a thing, it turns out that they were always just friends. A shame, because they looked like such a hot pairing. A bisexual’s dream.

Guess that means Olivia and Jackson really are the only couple to come out of MAFS Season 9. Gross.

You can catch Dom and Ella’s Sit With Us wherever you usually get your podcasts.