If there’s one claim more common than a Married at First Sight star cheating on their significant other, it’s that they’re buying fake Instagram followers to capitalise on their newfound fame. Lo and behold, MAFS 2023 participant Melinda Willis is being raked over the coals by a co-star for *allegedly* doing just that.

As one of the few redeeming characters on MAFS, the beauty CEO copped a whole new legion of fans, with her follower count sitting at 359,000 at the time of writing.

This is pretty sizable when you chuck her up against 2022’s breakout stars Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding, who have raked in 543k and 581k fans on the ‘gram, respectively.

Per Yahoo! Lifestyle, one unnamed (read: salty) co-star doesn’t think Melinda’s ‘yuge following is legit, telling the publication that she’s done a cheeky and paid for it.

“The show ended weeks ago and [Melinda’s] still gaining thousands of followers every single day when the rest of us are barely getting any,” the cast member said.

“It’s suss.”

For those playing at home, plenty of influencers have been put under the microscope for buying followers to boost their credibility, so much so that you may think it’s a cardinal sin.

However, Yahoo! quickly debunked the unfounded claim after doing an “audit” of Melinda’s evergrowing follower count and confirmed “her fans are genuine”.

They deduced that a bunch of the 32-year-old’s new followers are flocking in from the UK, where the series is still currently airing.

FYI: Melinda, who was already a respected beauty influencer and entrepreneur before MAFS, has added 200,000 followers to her fanbase since her season kicked off, which isn’t that farfetched considering she’s an absolute QUEEN.

As for the anonymous participant who’s out here sledging their co-stars, you right mate?

I have my suspicions on who it may be, but jealousy is a disease and I hope you get well soon!