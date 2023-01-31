Married At First Sight Australia is officially back, which means it’ll only be a few months until the cast of the 2023 season announce they’re on OnlyFans or decide to demolish a few brain cells at a boxing match. But with a fake televised marriage comes great responsibility and, in the case of some former MAFS stars, an even greater bank balance.

So without further ado, let’s take a look back at the brides and grooms of yore who managed to turn their 15 minutes of fame into ‘yuge careers which would even have Kim “Get Your Ass Up And Work” Kardashian shaking.

Jessika Power

The MAFS contestant to OnlyFans creator pipeline was strong with Season Six star Jessika Power.

Within five days of launching her account in 2021, she made a bloody amazing $50,000. GO OFF.

The Daily Telegraph crunched the numbers and reported that Power was earning up to $135,000 per month on OnlyFans. But seeing as that was back in 2021, whomst knows what she’s making now.

“OnlyFans is good, I enjoy it, but it’s not something that I put my whole heart into because, at the end of the day, it’s OnlyFans,” she told So Dramatic! last September.

“But, I mean, it pays the bills. It pays a lot more than just the bills!

“I’m looking at buying two houses. It’s been crazy. It’s been a whirlwind. And obviously, my lifestyle is a lot better now as well!”

Power also appeared on Big Brother VIP and was one of the celebrities featured on Season Ten of Celebs Go Dating.

She’s now living in the UK with a bloke called Connor Thompson, which is the most Inbetweeners-ass name I’ve ever heard in my life. The dynamic duo met on Instagram two years ago have been canoodling in Manchester ever since.

A modern love story, really. Bless.

Olivia Frazer

MAFS Season Nine star Olivia Frazer has been making a steady income from OnlyFans since she joined the platform last year.

Last November she told Zoe Marshall on The Deep podcast that in her first few months on OnlyFans, she pocketed $500,000. Get that bread, babe.

She said she doesn’t make that much anymore ‘cos her post-MAFS hype has taken a tumble, and also explained that she doesn’t want to do OnlyFans forever.

“But I do plan on killing it while I am in the game,” she said on The Deep.

Her goal is to hightail it back to the UK, buy a quaint country cottage and “collect rent from other properties”. The true definition of a choice if there ever was one.

Domenica Calarco & Ella Ding

Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding both starred in MAFS Season Nine and snagged a $250,000 poddy deal with Sit With Us after filming wrapped up. Nothing to be sniffed at.

Ella has since starred on the blooming iconic UK reality show Made In Chelsea and has become a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing. Not vibing with the the fast fashion situation but alas, whatever floats your boat.

Dom launched a capsule collection with Showpo (again, can we pls move on from working with fast fashion retailers) last year, and also recenly hosted a MAFS spinoff called Dom’s Debrief for the grand total of … zero dollars.

Regardless of that salary, it’s undeniable that Dom (and Ella!) have gone full hustle-mode since MAFS.

Jules Robinson & Cam Merchant

Not only are MAFS Season Six stars Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant the poster couple for the cursed franchise (they got married for realsies in 2019 and welcomed their first bubba Oliver a year later), but they’re raking in the dollarydoos. We love to see it.

Jules co-hosts The Juggling Act podcast with Melissa Wilson and owns two fashion brands: Moira Muse and Figur.

Cam is a speaker for Gotcha4Life, an Aussie mental health charity which advocates for early intervention and suicide prevention. King!

While the couple’s net worth hasn’t been disclosed, their Instagram accounts are awash with sponsored content so I’d hazard a guess that they’re making a pretty penny.

Martha Kalifatidis & Michael Brunelli

Another Season Six success story, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are also as loved up as ever, with a wee bébé due in early March. God, I’ve seen what you can do for others.

Martha — a former makeup artist — is living her best life as a beauty influencer, owed in part to the Swipe Up podcast, which she co-hosts with lawyer and skincare-obsessor Roj Torabi.

She also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice but was fired after saying she hoped that appearing on the show would give her “so many opportunities”, which was a bit of a no-no considering contestants were meant to be focused on raising money for charity. Whoopsie doodle!

Meanwhile former gym teacher Michael runs Tru Fit, which provides fitness and nutrition packages to folks.

Their respective Instagram accounts are chockablock with sponsored content, and I’d go out on a limb and guess that this will only ramp up when bubba arrives. Side note, but I truly cannot wait to see those adorable baby pics. GIMME.

Hayley Vernon

Season Seven bride Hayley Vernon joined OnlyFans in 2020. Two years later, she revealed that in that period, she’d made more than $1.3 million.

“It’s not bad at the end of the day,” she said. I’d go as far as saying it’s absolutely amazing, babe. Screw being humble.

Hayley also made big bucks working for the high-class private escort directory Scarlet Blue, where she charged up to $950 an hour. She announced this month, however, that she was stepping away from working as an escort because she wanted to become a mama. ‘Yuge!

She told Yahoo! that she’s hoping to fall pregnant this year with the help of IVF and a sperm donor, and wants to “reinvent” herself.

In May last year, Vernon won the Best Newcomer Female Porn Star award at The Adult Industry Choice Awards. Slay.