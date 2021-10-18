Last week at Seven’s Upfronts, it was revealed that Big Brother 2022 will feature an all-stars format with iconique Housemates returning to compete alongside brand new Housemates.

The spicy new season is called Big Brother: Back to the Future and it’s set to premiere after the new celebrity Big Brother, titled Big Brother VIP, which kicks off next month.

Have a peek at the sneaky teaser for Big Brother: Back to the Future:

Welp, like clockwork, the So Dramatic! podcast has revealed which ex-Housemates are reportedly returning for another season of mayhem in the Big Brother House.

In the latest episode of everyone’s favourite reality TV poddy, host Megan Pustetto revealed that Big Brother: Back to the Future is already in production and some of your faves have been spotted on-set.

Apparently 2013 housemate Tully Smyth has been cast, hence why she’s been taking a break from social media. There’s no word on if Drew’s gonna be in there too, but can ya IMAGINE if they reunite on-screen?

Tully and Drew… the Romeo and Juliet of Australian reality TV.

Other returning Housemates include 2003 winner Reggie Bird, 2013 winner Tim Dormer, beloved gay cowboy Dave Graham from 2006 and stars of the 2012 season, Estelle Landy and Layla Subritzky.

Reggie Bird took out the Big Brother crown back in 2003.

And Tim Dormer was crowned back in 2013.

So Dramatic! added that filming is set to take place over the next 12 weeks and I can legit hear the howling from here.

