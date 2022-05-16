The hotly anticipated arrival of Tully Smyth into the Big Brother Australia 2022 house is tomorrow night. The producers are really milking this whole love triangle drama given Anthony Drew (AKA Drew) not only used to date Tully a million years ago, but because he has just started hooking up with fellow housemate and intimacy coach Samantha Manovski.

But who ends up together? Do Sam and Drew go the distance? Does Tully get between them? If you don’t want any spoilers then please remove yourself from this article immediately.

I have a big dirty crush on Drew like most people in Australia with taste. What this means is that I follow him on Instagram. What this also means is when I was cleaning out my camera roll for the 18th time this year, I came across a screenshot I took in March.

It didn’t mean much to me then (but obviously something if I took a screenshot – perhaps a therapy session for another day) but now it’s helping me put pieces together.

You see, Drew’s Instagram Story is shared from another person’s Instagram who tagged him. And they are k-i-s-s-i-n-g. The caption says “the greatest thing I’ve ever known.” But it’s writing for ants so you can’t really read it without a magnifying glass.

This person is not Sam.

This person is not Tully.

This person is not me anyone in the triangle.

This person’s Instagram account is private which is fair considering they’re potentially in a relationship with one of Australia’s most wanted men. Drew and Bianca both follow each other on Instagram which says nothing because I just mute my ex-boyfriends, but also I’m choosing to believe it’s another clue.

Let’s do some quick math. Big Brother is now airing. It was likely filmed late last year (if previous seasons are anything to go by) which means this relationship is very much post-BB house. I’m actually surprised that he thought he’d get away with posting that to all his followers, even if it was before he was announced to be part of the show.

The official announcement confirming Drew’s involvement on the new season was five weeks ago and this Instagram Story was eight weeks ago. Make of it what you will but I’m calling it right now, Drew has a girlfriend and it ain’t BB alumni.

As the great Tully says herself, “He’s never single long.”

On the Tully and Drew front, this really shouldn’t be a surprise considering Tully has been posting photos with her boyfriend, Daniel Parisi, since late 2021.

But as for Drew and Sam, I’m more excited than ever to see how their relationship plays out if it doesn’t end in Intimacy Ever After.