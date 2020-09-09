The Bachelor has gifted fans with a sneak peek of what to expect this week, and turns out tonight will be the last episode of love in lockdown. Goodbye, Zoom dates!

But first, Locky Gilbert gains another girlfriend in the form of intruder Bec Cvilikas. This isn’t your average intruder story, where they’re immediately dumped after maybe an awkward greeting and a couple of air kisses. No, it appears Bec is here to stay. Locky is KEEN.

READ MORE Spicy Podcast Explains How TF The Bachelor Managed To Shoot All Those Cooked Lockdown Episodes

You can read this spoiler, too, if you want the goss on Bec.

Intruder aside, the real drama takes place when Locky and his girlfriends return to the mansion. During a cocktail party, the favourites to win / best mates Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska butt heads. Apart from a little blip after Bella kissed Locky at a cocktail party, the women have been joint at the hip. I mean, they’ve openly said they’re each other’s best friend in the mansion.

To be fair, their friendship was never going to be easy, not when you’re dating the same man.

READ MORE People Are Convinced Irena Doesn't Win The Bachelor After She Liked This One Insta Comment

In the promo, Bella and Irena appear to get into an argument at a cocktail party.

Bella tells Irena that she can’t trust her anymore for some undisclosed reason and vice versa. Cue *shocked* face. It’s all a bit of a yikey-yikes, if you ask me.

Check it all out, below.

For the record, some people (and Sportsbet and its apparent secret sources) think Irena will win Locky’s heart, while others (former contestants) are set on Bella.

To be honest, I think it could go either way.

The Bachelor continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.