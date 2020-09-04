Bored of the current crop of The Bachelor ladies? Well good news, ‘cos a brand new intruder is entering the house. Well, not the house, per so, but more so her own house ‘cos the show has just switched to its COVID-friendly ~Love in Lockdown~ format.

Our new gal’s name is Bec Cvilikas and although her Instagram account is currently on private (presumably at the request of the network), The Wash managed to get their mitts on the following piccies:

Credit: Instagram

The publication adds that Bec is from the Sunshine Coast, but now lives in Sydney, according to her Facebook.

Keen on a spoiler about the newbie? Read on…

Apparently Bec is set to make Locky’s top five. The sneaky spoiler was revealed when production continued in July, following the COVID shutdown, and pap pics showed Bec alongside the other four finalists.

Have a go at the pics here.

The Bachelor continues this Sunday at 7:30 on Ten.