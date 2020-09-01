The Bachelor star Nadine Kodsi clearly gives zero fucks about ruining Bachie for us ‘cos she’s out here posting big spoilers on her Instagram and it’s the chaotic energy I need to power me through the rest of this shitty week.

Nadine, who was yeeted out of the mansion during Locky Gilbert’s first cocktail party, has gone rogue on Instagram, sharing an Instagram Story where she reveals which of her (former) fellow contestants are in the bottom two.

Although Nadine wasn’t around long enough to gather the tea in person, she claims to have been told about the final two in a group chat with the rest of the contestants.

Have a go at her spicy Insta Story:

“I just want to clear things up, for those people who are asking about who wins as I know people are placing bets,” she began. “I was told by several people that Bella wins. Remember I was only in the house for a short period of time, all my information has come from girls who were in there longer and from group chats.”

“I did however state that it is between Irena and Bella,” she added. “They are def top two. However, who actually wins 100% I can not possibly predict that as I am not god. From what I have been told it’s Bella. So please if you’re going to place bets, gamble responsible as I don’t want to be the blame for anyone losing money. And as I have said to all people who are betting, I would bet on both evenly to be safe.”

This isn’t the first time that she’s dropped a big finale spoiler as she recently appeared on the So Dramatic! podcast, where she shared the same sentiment.

“I honestly think Bella is going to win and the reason why I think that is because I personally think it was set up,” she told So Dramatic!

“Apparently they met in Bali and she basically made an agreement to go on the show and then they’d be together. Now it’s so obvious because if you were there on the night, I actually said ‘you are going to win’.

“I asked her ‘did you guys know each other beforehand’ and she said ‘no, I’ve never met him’.”

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Bella called out Nadine and rubbished her claim.

“I haven’t been to Bali in five years and it genuinely baffles me the lengths people will go to,” she said. “I’d never even watched Survivor.”

She continued, “I didn’t even have a conversation with Nadine. I don’t listen to it [podcast] because 99 per cent of it would be complete bullshit.”

I guess time will tell.