There’s a spicy rumour that The Bachelor winner has already been leaked, and shockingly, it’s not Bella.

We’re two episodes into Locky‘s season, and everyone’s been certain Bella has this in the bag. Her big romantic entrance and Locky going gaga for her eyes all but CERTIFIED her place as a front-runner, and when she nabbed both the first date and first kiss – well, it looked like she had this thing.

Everyone was certain. Hell, we even wrote an entire article on why Bella was almost definitely going to win.

Not to mention, there’s this claim that Network 10 accidentally leaked Bella as one of the final two.

But according to all the betting sites (yeah, we know), Bella isn’t the favourite to win.

It’s Irena.

TAB is paying 1.25 for Irena to win, while Bella’s odds are sitting at 3.75.

Over at Sportsbet, Irena has odds of 1.75, while Bella again is sitting higher, at 2.50.

That could imply someone with insider knowledge has given away a little tidbit about where Locky’s love story ends up.

We already know that Locky ends the season in love with two of the women. The trailer showed him breaking down at the thought of breaking someone’s heart. And FWIW, Irena was the other name apparently leaked early on to be in the final two.

Obviously, The Bachelor results are hot property for Network 10, and great lengths are taken to ensure the winner doesn’t leak early. The network sought an injunction in 2015 when pap pics of The Bachelorette Sam Frost and winner Sasha Mielczarek were published in the Daily Mail, and two paps who followed Matty J to Thailand in 2017 had their equipment confiscated and searched by Bach production company Warner Bros.

But since it’s a pandemic and there’s not a whole lot of good TV coming out anyway, we’re probably going to be hooked into this season till the end. Leak or no leak.