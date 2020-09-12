Locky Gilbert’s final three on The Bachelor have been revealed and yep, it’s exactly who you thought it would be.

WARNING: POTENTIAL BACHIE SPOILERS AHEAD, YOU’VE BEEN WARNED (PLEASE DONT YELL AT ME IF YOU SPOIL IT FOR YOURSELF).

According to some sneaky papped photos on the Daily Mail, Locky’s final three are: Bella Varelis, Irena Srbinovska and intruder Bec Cvilikas.

Honestly, this season is shaping up for an Abbie Chatfield/Chelsie McLeod-style final that’s going to leave half of us weeping.

We already know that Locky gets himself into a love triangle with his final two (who we can safely assume is Irena and Bella), so it looks like poor Bec is going to cop the boot just before the final.

According to Sportsbet, Irena is the current favourite, with $1.60 odds, compared to Bella at $2.50 and Bec with a whopping $10. But just because Irena is the favourite, doesn’t mean that she’s going to win, so Bella is still in with a fighting chance.

If the photos are to be believed (and they look pretty real), this seemingly confirms that Bella doesn’t get eliminated after this week’s drama with Irena. So I guess it’s time to sit down, buckle up and get ready for some ~tension~ in the weeks to come.

Considering last episode included Bella calling Irena a “manipulative little bitch,” I can’t imagine they’ll be playing happy sister wives for the rest of the season, both seemingly unaware of the fact that Locky doesn’t seem that great.

Make sure you stock up on popcorn because The Bachelor returns on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.