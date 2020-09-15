Well it looks like the finale of Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor has been ruined because these sneaky pap photos pretty much give away the winner.

WARNING: Potential spoilers ahead, continue reading at your own risk.

Paparazzi pics have already revealed the top three women who will be fighting for Locky’s heart, but new photos seem to prove that Irena Srbinovska gets the final rose, which explains why she’s been the Sportsbet favourite for the last few weeks.

Bella Varelis and intruder Bec Cvilikas were photographed getting lunch together in Bondi over the weekend, which is generally a sign that neither of them won Locky’s heart at the end of the day.

The pair were seen enjoying a brunch date at the popular Bondi restaurant Bills, where they were papped in some Daily Mail photos you can view here.

But this isn’t even the first time they’ve been spotted hanging out, further fuelling the theory that Bella does not win. Bec was recently seen celebrating Father’s Day with Bella and her family, which is an incredibly weird energy for a winner. Honestly, the more they hang out, the more convinced I am that neither of them win Locky’s heart.

But, to quote Bella, I’ll just bee over here minding my own business until the finale. *sips tea*

Considering we’ve already seen Locky sliding into other girls’ DMs, there’s obviously still a slight chance that Bella or Bec *do* win and have rekindled their friendship post-breakup. But as a general rule, the winner usually isn’t seen hanging out with fellow contestants.

Obviously, there have been exceptions to the rule, like Laura Byrne, who was also papped hanging out with a fellow contestant just weeks before she won Matty J’s heart. So maybe it’s a recipe for a healthy relationship, but I doubt it.

The sighting comes just days after we watched Bella and former-bestie Irena have a huge falling out, resulting in their few-week reality TV friendship getting flushed down the toilet as they continue to battle it out for Locky’s heart.

We’ve only got a few episodes left of this juicy season, but it looks like it’s only going to get more dramatic as the season goes on.

The Bachelor returns Wednesday at 7.30 on Channel 10.