No Bachie boi is shy of scandal, right? And the latest one to involve this year’s The Bachelor star Locky Gilbert is a report claiming that he recently went on a liking and DM-sliding spree of a bunch of gals, despite recently stating that he and his winner are still together.

An insider told New Idea Magazine that Locky’s “been sliding into the DMs of several women on Instagram,” adding that he does this as an attempt to get in with them (so no, it’s not random or accidental, according to the source).

Locky with Irena Srbinovska, a.k.a. this year’s frontunner. (Credit: Ten)

“He likes all of their photos to get their attention,” the insider added. “He sends them a cheeky message and, of course, they’re more than happy to reply, considering he’s Australia’s most eligible Bachelor.”

Welp, it looks like he’s just slid into the wrong girl’s DMs ‘cos an influencer he’s been hitting on just called him out in a TikTok vid that’s since gone viral.

Check it out below:

In the vid, as shared by our fave tea-spilling podcast So Dramatic!, influencer Claire Lucinda (who boasts 13.3k followers on Instagram) gives viewers a glimpse at the DMs Locky’s been sending as she mouths the lyrics to Emmanuel Hudson’s ‘Questions Part 3’.

The TikTok has, understandably, gone viral online and, let’s be real, it’s not a good look for Locky.

It comes after the final three on Bachie were leaked as Daily Mail Australia shared snaps of Irena, Bella Varelis and intruder Bec Cvilikas shooting scenes for the semi-final.

According to Sportsbet, Irena is the current favourite, with $1.60 odds, compared to Bella at $2.50 and Bec with a whopping $10. But just because Irena is the favourite, doesn’t mean that she’s going to win, so Bella is still in with a fighting chance.

Another clue came via Insta when a fan commented on Irena’s post, writing: “I hope we get some more love story and less of the drama—I have stopped watching for now.” This prompted Irena to reply, “The love story is coming I promise.”

Is it though, Irena? IS IT?

I doubt it, doll.