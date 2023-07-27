Aussie Gossip Insta Shared The Long List Of Influencers Who Blocked Her & It’s The Ultimate Tea

Local goss IG Influencer Updates AU (@influencer.updates.au) has revealed a massive list of Aussie influencers who have blocked her over time and it’s quite a lengthy collection of characters. Oh, to be hated by this country’s most ferociously D-list celebrities.

Influencer Updates AU, who is currently engrossed in a legal battle with body positivity influencer Karina Irby, apparently has even more enemies who want nothing to do with her page. Thankfully for her, none of them have tried to take her to court.

Here are some of the influencers who decided to hit the block button on this tea-spilling Instagrammer. For what reason, one can only speculate.

Sharon Orval and her husband “Angry Dad” (Mark Orval) appear at the top of the list, probably because multiple members of the Orval family have rather… interesting views on vaccinations. I’d imagine there are quite a few people this duo have blocked.

Influencer, author, entrepreneur, model and contestant on Channel 10’s The Challenge Suzan Mutesi also appears on the list.

Lord knows why, but I’d wager it has a thing or two to do with the “fake followers” accusations that were levelled against her back in November 2022.

Influencer Jadé Tuncdoruk (aka Jadé Tunchy) is also on the list.

I wonder if she blocked Influencer Updates AU after her January 2022 scandal, her OTHER January 2022 scandal or her February 2022 scandal. It was a busy year for Miss Tunchy.

Other names include product-spruiker Sophie Guidolin, Love Island Australia‘s Teddy Briggs and Emma Claiir, who admitted to accidentally killing her two cats earlier this year.

It looks like the bulk of folks who have blocked Influencer Updates AU have been in some sort of trouble. Interesting.

Here’s the full list for your viewing pleasure:

Now THIS is tea.

If you need me, I’ll be googling all of these names with the word “scandal” after it to see why all of these influencers are so pissed at Influencer Updates AU.

Might grab a Scotch Finger and make a cuppa beforehand.