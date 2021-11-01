Celeb Spellcheck is back on her crusade against influencers and their shady activity and it’s bloody good to have ya back, babe.

The latest influencer who’s been read for filth is Sophie Guidolin who really thought she had us fooled with her recent sponsored post.

Celeb Spellcheck’s page is on private so we can’t embed the vid here, but she pretty much accepts everyone so I implore you to go chuck her a follow.

In the meantime, I’ll give you a basic rundown of the absolute fuckery that Soph put on her IG.

In one Instagram Story, the influencer held up a bottle of blemish spot removal product and gestured towards a pimple on the left side of her chin.

Then in the next Instagram Story, she gestured at the right side of her face, seemingly implying that the serum removed the pimple, when in fact, it’s pretty fucking clear that she’s just showing us the opposite side of her face where there was no pimple to begin with.

“How dare she insult our collective intelligence like that,” So Dramatic! podcast host Megan Pustetto commented on the post.

“The poor brand honestly,” Celeb Spellcheck added.

“That’s cracking me up,” fellow influencer Kurt Coleman added.

“Could’ve at least flipped the video before editing and uploading,” another follower wrote.

Sophie was recently called out by another influencer tracker page, Over Influencers, who ripped her a new one for her Halloween costume choices.

Basically what happened was Sophie shared a poll on the ‘gram and asked her followers to pick who she should go as: Princess Jasmine or Pocahontas… a.k.a. literally two of the very few Disney Princesses she absolutely should not be mimicking as a white woman.

“It’s 2021. People have been pulled up on this before. What planet are you living on to think this is still okay? Let me guess, they’re white girls making a way as influencers living on the Gold Coast?” wrote one follower.

Another commenter pointed out that “Pocahontas was based on a 12-year-old native girl who was kidnapped and raped and died in London when early settlers stole her from her land.”

Following the mass backlash from online commentators, Sophie deleted the Insta Story and has not mentioned it since in the many subsequent Insta Stories she shared over the weekend.

Considering Sophie has 536k followers on Instagram and a blue tick, you’d think she’d be more conscious and thoughtful of her posts.

I wouldn’t wanna be her publicist right now, I’ll tell ya that!

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Sophie for a comment.

