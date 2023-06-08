Your Fave IG Goss Page Was Served A Legal Letter After A Spicy Post About An Aussie Influencer

Local goss IG Influencer Updates Australia (@influencer.updates.au) has revealed she was served a legal letter to her house after a post about an Aussie celeb garnered some pretty hectic comments that could have been seen as defamatory.

After receiving a bevy of questions about her short time off Instagram and why comments had been turned off some posts, Influencer Updates Australia decided to clear the air with a single Insta Story.

“I was served a legal letter at my house,” she wrote.

“It wasn’t a cease & desist. It was a defamation concerns notice for particular comments on particular posts (that have now been removed).

“I spoke to two lawyers who agreed the comments would be almost impossible to prove as defamatory.

“But, it’s not something I want to be worrying about and I also don’t want any of you getting dragged into legal issues for your comments.”

A casual reminder that your comments on Instagram posts CAN get you in trouble for defamation.

Just in case you weren’t aware, yes, you can actually be dragged into court because you commented something batshit under an Instagram post.

If you’re just sharing your opinion, that’s great, but if you hit up a serious story about crime, for example, and start making accusations while the matter is still before the court, your ass AND the publication’s ass is grass.

Same goes for when you make accusations about a celeb that can be proved untrue and tarnish their image. Do NOT play with defamation law in this country.

“FYI: Honest opinions are not considered defamation,” Influencer Updates Australia clarified in a second Insta Story.

“If the comment was false information, it would have to be proven that the comment caused a financial loss to the influencer.”

We stan a legal-trained baddie.

Instagram commenters should be made to do legal training TBH.

In another Story, the owner of the goss IG shared a cute pic of her with her children, writing that she’s been spending less time focusing on the account (and the potential defamation risks that come from the comments section) and more time with her bubs.

Now that’s time well spent.

WHOLESOME.

Instagram comments will never cease to be a toxic place that can create mess for the publisher and the person commenting.

Let’s all just take a deep breath before we start ragging on people we literally know nothing about.