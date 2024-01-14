One Of Sydney’s Boujiest Suburbs Is AGAIN Predictably Triggered, This Time By A KFC Proposal

Not one month after residents of a Lower North Shore suburb in Sydney spat the dummy over a 24-hour Guzman Y Gomez proposal, they’re back protesting. This time, it’s against a KFC.

Mosman, a suburb so conservative it can’t conceive chicken might be cooked any other way than roasted, is sounding off against plans submitted to the North Sydney Council.

Yes, you read that correctly. The KFC isn’t even set to be built in Mosman.

It’s planned for the neighbouring suburb of North Sydney…

READ MORE British Airways Served Passengers KFC After A Catering Fuck Up & I Can Smell It From Here

Per local publication the North Sydney Sun, KFC wants to take over a heritage building at 67-69 Mount St, Brett Whitely Place.

Previously, the space, which was erected way back in 1855, had been home to rival chain Hungry Jack’s.

Sadly (for lovers of burgers) the Whopper inventors ended up vacating during the COVID era.

The proposed plans for the new KFC in North Sydney.

In response to the proposed KFC plans, Mosman residents took to Facebook, where all the best opinions are aired.

“The mark of a truly international city is late night venues offering quality food and/or fine dining,” one wrote per the Daily Mail.

“Guess we just don’t cut the mustard, which is sad. These fast food joints attract the flotsam of society, particularly late at night.”

READ MORE Iconic Australian Food TikToker Reveals & Ranks The Shittest Snacks Of 2023

In case you were wondering (I know I was), the word “flotsam” is used to describe, “anything or anyone that is not wanted or not considered to be important or useful” per the Cambridge Dictionary.

Another user theorised that, ‘being overrun with EzyMarts is probably next”.

A third offered, “Government should buy some houses and put in housing commission flats as well”, which sounds correct until you realise it was most definitely sarcastic.

Lord have mercy on any fast-food outlet that tries to conquer the old-money market.

The area currently has a Pizza Hut and a Subway, but has never been home to the KFC Colonel.

To be fair to Mosmanites, a few of the cooler heads did offer their support for the project.

Good to see not all brains in the area are as fried as the chicken will soon be.

If you haven’t done yourself the favour of reading about the Guzman Y Gomez proposal backlash, you totes should. It’s ha-bloody-larious.