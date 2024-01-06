Another 50kgs Of Cocaine Has Just Washed Up On NSW Beaches, Taking The Total To 170kg

Yet another haul of cocaine has washed up on Sydney beaches, taking the total to 170kg. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs? Nah dude, humid with a chance of cocaine.

The most recent stash has weighed in at 50kg, which is more than even the most seasoned Tony Montana’s could get through in a lifetime.

Authorities have reported that the drugs have run aground on various beaches stretching between Sydney and Newcastle.

The first brick was found on December 22 on the Central Coast.

A beachgoer was the lucky devil who made the discovery and from the sounds of things, reported it to the police.

What an interesting life choice. No further statements, your honour.

The ABC then reported that 39 more 1kg bricks made their way to Botany in Sydney’s eastern suburbs thereafter.

Manly, Avoca and Blacksmiths, Magenta Beach, Pelican Beach, Blacksmith Beach, Avoca Beach, Pentaloon Bay and North Steyne Beach have also been recipients of some Snow White.

Crikey, is this the modern-day (far less legal) version of panning for gold? Are we having a cocaine rush?

“The packages recovered so far have had significant barnacle growth covering the outer plastic wrapping,” NSW coppers told reporters last month.

“Police are keen to warn the public against removing or opening any of the packages and, if found, to call triple zero (000) immediately.”

So where did the cocaine come from?

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact origin but South America is currently the frontrunner.

“We know syndicates will use a number of methods through shipping containers,” Detective Chief Inspector Weinstein said.

“Sometimes we do see where items are deliberately tossed into the ocean to be picked up by another vessel.”

VERY interesting.

I hope all the cocaine gets found … by someone.

