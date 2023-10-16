Jackie O Blasts Bartender For Making Up Story About Her Being Booted From Club For Doing Lines

“Remember I was once a coke whore back in the day?” was not the sentence I expected to hear KISS FM’s Jackie ‘O’ Henderson say on the radio this morning. But, it turns out my ears did not deceive me. While Jackie O was on air with co-host Kyle Sandilands, she addressed the long-standing rumours that she once had an addiction to cocaine – and girly pop did not beat around the bush.

The rumours came up after Jackie’s mate Simon had a doozy of an encounter with a cheeky, and uh, very creative bartender after the Australian Commercial Radio Awards. The pair dropped into a little pub for a final drink of the night when he picked up some piping hot tea.

Jackie said she had a glass of water and left, and then Simon went outside the pub to chat with the other punters. Twenty minutes later a group of girls apparently came up to him to tell him a story about Jackie.

“We were just talking to the bartender and he told us that he had to kick Jackie O out because he busted her doing coke in the toilet,” the girls apparently said, with Jackie O adding that these girls didn’t know Simon was a friend of hers.

“This asshole is trying to pick up girls by hurling shit at me and making a story up about me,” she said.

“He walked up to the bartender and ripped him a new asshole. He said, ‘Mate, what are you doing? You’re making up stories about my friend to try and get girls.”

Real friends are always willing to tear shitty bartenders new assholes no matter how good of a dirty martini they make!!!

Also, while we’re on the topic of people who have your back, the moment that Jackie brought up the party powder Kyle reactively said: “Well yeah but you’ve never done coke in your life.”



Say what you want about Kyle Sandilands, and god knows we have critiqued the man and his questionable antics on multiple occasions, but what a pal. You don’t get that far in a work partnership without support like that.

READ MORE NSW Premier Chris Minns Stuns Kyle Sandilands After Revealing His Bathing Habits On Radio

According to the Daily Mail Australia, in April 2020 Jackie said that she believed the rumours that she had once been addicted to the booger sugar were started in the mid-2000s by a few people in her industry after she lost a significant amount of weight.

You can listen to the snippet of the Kyle And Jackie O Show where Jackie talks about the weekend tea HERE.