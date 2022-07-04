Married At First Sight’s Jackson Lonie has threatened legal action against the Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS FM for sharing an OnlyFans clip of him and his girlfriend Olivia Frazer.

Jackson has engaged a lawyer and formally reached out to the presenters after they played a video of him receiving a sex act on radio. The footage was played during an interview with MAFS alum Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding who, along with the Kylie Sandilands and Jackie O, were describing the visuals and reacting live.

“They showed the visual to Dom and Ella while they were on air and they described what was going on and started body-shaming myself and talking down Liv,” Lonie told Sunday Confidential.

“I was shocked when I heard it on air.

“It was very hypocritical of them. We have been on their show before and they had a crack at Liv because she allegedly did what they have gone and done.”

Hypocritical, you say?

Frazer also called out the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Instagram Stories last month.

Lonie claimed he lost his job due to the footage being made public. He also said that his mum has now seen it. Yikes.

“My boss is a family man and he had people contacting him and asking him about my content … I understand it doesn’t line up with his morals so I lost my job,” he said.

“It was spread around and it put him in a tough position.”

Lonie’s lawyers argued making the footage public was a breach of copyright as the app is set up so people pay for the content they watch.

“The copyright we claim is in a performance, or work which is on the Only Fans site that my client owns. And it should have been obvious to the radio station that somebody had to go through two paywalls to get to this performance,” DSA Law managing partner Joseph Alesci told Sunday Confidential.

“We say that it’s a breach of copyright to play it. They have sought to do that to drive traffic to their radio station, and just because they are giggling or carrying on doesn’t make it OK.”

Lonie has requested a permanent injunction on further use of the content, damages for breach of copyright or loss of profits and additional damages for loss of income and pain. He has also demanded a formal apology from Kyle and Jackie O on air.