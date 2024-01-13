Woolworths’ Self-Checkout Charged A Customer More Than Total Sum Of Their Items, Redditor Finds

A gentle reminder to always do your own maths when you’re finishing a grocery trip has come from Reddit, when one user noticed that the amount they were being charged at a Woolworths self-checkout was MORE than the correct total sum of their items. Big yikes.

This week Peter Dutton wanted you to boycott Woolworths because they weren’t selling Australia Day items, so we can only imagine how furious he is going to be when he finds out the supermarket giant has overcharged a customer. (Just kidding, he won’t care, it was a political grift.)

Redditor u/CleanDivide690 was conducting a run-of-the-mill grocery shop, purchasing standard items such as biscuits and mangoes, but when they finished using the self-checkout they glanced at the total and noticed something was wrong.

The computer had miscalculated the total of the items, and charged the unfortunate customer 14% extra!

CleanDivide690 shared that they were “annoyed” to see the incorrect charge on their shop.

“Was annoyed that the amount due on my Woolies purchase did not equate to the individual items I purchased (1.60 + 4.20 + 5.26 + 4.65 = $15.70),” the user wrote.

And yet the amount that the Woolworths self-checkout displayed was $17.90, a whole $2.20 more than it should have cost.

“Hoping that you all don’t get taken advantage by Colesworth even further amidst all the already inflated prices,” wished the shopper.

In the comments of the post the user clarified that they spoke with staff who “weren’t sure themselves”.

“One of the attendant double checked my math to also arrive at $15.70.”

Thankfully they were able to sort it out in store, and ended up paying a total of $14.10 once they removed the mangoes from the equation.

“But now I’m having more questions as those mangoes turned $17.90 -> $14.10?” Bewildered the Redditor.

How did this happen?

Was this a glitch in the system, or something more sinister?

Well, according to other Redditors the error may have been in the mangoes being on ‘special’.

As u/Thylacine pointed out, the computer “displayed but didn’t honour the discount pricing,” as the total price that was being shown on the checkout’s screen would have been correct, if the mangoes weren’t on discount.

“Mango = $3 x 2 = $6 (when not on special) Nutella biscuits = $6 (when not on special) +$5.25 + $4.65 = total of $21.90. When we subtract your $4 rewards savings that is $17.90,” they calculated.

So the issue was the mangoes (which many users highlighted were a bonkers price), and the problem is solved.

Or is it?

Because as many other Redditors then asked: how often is this happening that might go unnoticed by customers?

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Woolworths for a response.