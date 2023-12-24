One Of Sydney’s Boujiest Suburbs Is Predictably Triggered Over A 24 Hr Guzman Y Gomez Proposal

Food-in-a-tube specialist, Guzman Y Gomez, will stop at nothing to take over the market. But it might face one more formidable foe on the journey to Sydney domination.

Mosman, a suburb on the Lower North Shore of Sydney has kicked up a fuss about a proposal to create a 24-hour GYG.

Remember when people used to get mad over live music venues extending their hours? Apparently stopping people copping a 4am burrito is the new thing.

According to news.com.au, the development application was lodged with the Mosman Council earlier this month.

If the plans are approved, the store would open on Military Road between Lululemon and a chemist which have gotta be the two most old-money-type shops imaginable.

“As a Mosman resident I strongly oppose 24-hour trading of any sort in Mosman village – 6am to 10pm is appropriate but 24 hour is not – it is inappropriate for our community,” said one opposing resident in a written submission to the council.

“60% of reviews on TripAdvisor rate this company as 2-star or less out of 5. There must be a reason,” said another.

I love how vague “there must be a reason” comes off. It sounds like the beginning of a Scooby-Doo episode.

But by far our favourite was the below Facebook comment, which was re-shared on Twitter.

Others weren’t as negative, with one person online commenting “who doesn’t want 24-hour burritos?”, which is exactly the correct opinion.

Guzman Y Gomez is currently on the PEDESTRIAN.TV naughty list for scrubbing the shredded mushroom filling from their menu.

According to NCA Newswire, a spokesperson for the fast food restaurant said that it was pulled from the menu “due to lack of sales”.

“Unfortunately our shredded mushroom filling wasn’t selling enough to stay on our menu at this time,” the GYG spokesperson explained.

Boooo.