Because you deserve to be treated right, your favourite isolation boyfriends Guzman Y Gomez are doing free delivery on all orders through UberEATS for the rest of the month. Can tell you right here and now that’s a game-changer for me, a burrito lover who has absolutely spent an extra $7.99 on delivery before.

For the remainder of May, the Mexican chain will waive any delivery fees, no matter if you’re on the around-the-corner $2.99 level or edge-of-the-radius $8+ situation.

There’s also absolutely no limit to how many times you can cop a cheap feed to your doorstep for the rest of the month so you best believe I’m going to meal prep for the rest of May. And by “meal prep” I 1000% mean plan my days around what kind of GYG dish I want that day.

Maybe Mondays can be nachos, Tuesday burrito, Wednesday enchiladas, Thursday loaded fries, Friday bulk margs, Saturday tacos and maybe Sunday can be a burrito bowl. And then we start again at the top until May 31.

To cop yourself the free delivery deal, all you gotta do is make an order from your closest Guzman store on the UberEATS app or website, and punch in GYGDELIVERY at the checkout.