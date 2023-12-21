Here’s What’s Open On New Year’s Day In Australia, If You Feel Like Shopping With A Hangover

The holiday season has arrived, friends! Wondering what’s open on New Year’s Day? Well, we’ve put together a list of everything that’s available, so you can sink into a greasy burger and contemplate your life choices after NYE festivities.

Are supermarkets open?

Coles, Woolworths, IGA and Aldi will all be open on New Year’s Day (with some exceptions), so make sure to double check the opening hours of your local store.

All the major bottle shops will also be open (including: Dan Murphy’s, Coles Liquor and BWS), because we all know there’s no better cure for a hangover than hair of the dog.

Are shopping centres open?

If you’re in VIC, WA and QLD yes, otherwise no.

NSW/ACT: Westfield shopping centres will be closed but the supermarkets will be open within them.

VIC: All the major shopping centres will be open (including: Westfield, Chadstone, High Point and Melbourne Central). But most will only be open from 10am until 5pm.

QLD: Yes they are open, but store hours will differ depending on the individual shopping centre.

WA: Yes, but only from 11am-5pm.

SA: Shopping centres will be closed.

Are restaurants and cafes open?

All the major fast-food restaurants will be open (McDonald’s, KFC, Hungry Jacks, Grill’d) which is good news for your hangover, bad news for your gut. But trading hours may differ, so check your local store.

As for your regular ol’ restaurants and cafes, it really depends on the owner themselves. Some small businesses have taken the Christmas break off, so always check their website or social media.

As a general rule: if places are open, it will be later than usual (because everyone is obviously hungover AF).

Are bars and nightclubs open?

If bars/nightclubs are open, it will likely be for a ticketed event. So definitely don’t assume you can stroll into a place without planning ahead.

Most importantly REVS.. IS…OPEN from 12pm until 12pm the next day. A quick word of warning though, you could be waiting in the line for upwards of three hours.

Are banks open?

Most will be closed, but you can check the specific hours of the major banks below:

Commonwealth here.

Westpac here.

NAB here.

Wanna suss what’s open on Christmas Day? We’ve got ya sorted for that too!