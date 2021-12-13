Well, well, well, would you look at that, Christmas Day is almost upon us, where on Earth did this year go? For most of us, Christmas Day is about eating your weight in prawns, staying on the couch and never leaving the house. However, if you do ever need to venture out into the wilderness for whatever reason, it’s a bit of a guessing game as to what is and isn’t open.

So, here’s your handy guide to everything that is (and isn’t) open on Christmas Day.

And it goes without saying that if you dare enter any of these businesses on one of the busiest days of the year, be fkn nice to literally everybody you see. Nobody deserves to be treated poorly on Christmas Day.

Are Supermarkets Open On Christmas Day?

The short answer? No.

Woolworths, Coles, and Aldi are all super closed on Christmas Day.

However, Coles and Woolies are open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, so your shopping options are plentiful if you need to stock up on Pods or creaming soda.

IGA on the other hand is a bit of a store by store basis, so just check and see what your local is doing on the day.

You can check your specific Coles opening hours here, Woolies stores here, and Aldi here.

I miss Franklins… they would have never closed its doors on anyone.

Are Bottle Shops Open On Christmas Day?

Some may say the bottle shop is a Christmas staple, but if you’re fangin’ for a bit of booze you might have to stock up early this year as quite a few bottle shops are closed.

Coles, as we now know, is closed on Christmas Day, which means its liquor store children (Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, Liquor Market and First Choice) will be joining it for a bit of family Christmas lunch. In other words: door’s are shut, carols are ON.

BWS binches will also be disappointed to hear that most stores are closed across the country, with the exception of a select few drive-thru stores in Victoria and South Australia.

If you’re desperate to hit the bottle-o before you mack on under the mistletoe then you might be able to squeeze into a Dan Murphy’s, which has a couple of select stores open on Christmas Day. Maybe just google your local before you barge on in.

Are Restaurants Open On Christmas Day?

It truly depends on your desired dining locale, but for the most part, quite a few boujee restaurants will be doing Christmas Day lunch for a more than generous price.

But hey, if you haven’t booked this late into December, I’d say your chances at eating out on Christmas Day are pretty slim. Maybe start digging into that mountain of leftovers you’ve got going.

Are Cinemas Open On Christmas Day?

Depends on your cinema of choice, really.

Most Hoyts cinemas are open across the country all day, playing a series of hot new films for those of us who prefer to sink our teeth into a cinematic masterpiece like Dune instead of rewatching The Muppet Christmas Carol (another cinematic masterpiece) for the 1000th time.

Keep in mind that some Hoyts may be closed, so check online to be sure your local is open.

Event Cinemas on the other hand are usually closed on Christmas Day. Sorry if that dashed your plans to watch The French Dispatch with your 5-year-old nephew.

Is The Bank Open On Christmas?

Your dollarydoos won’t be up for access on Christmas Day, as the bank isn’t open and payments will not be processed either.

What About The Post Office?

You must be out of your mind.