Dig out your finest and comfiest eating pants because an 11-course KFC degustation is hitting Sydney at the start of April. Yes, you read that correctly. A KFC fine dining experience is coming and apparently, it’s definitely not an April Fools’ prank.

The world-first degustation will take the guilty pleasure of shovelling fried bird and chips into your gullet and transform it into a sit-down sesh featuring fancy napkins and those confusing cutlery setups. Pulled together by Nelly Robinson — the owner and chef-patron of Sydney restaurant nel. — the 11-course smorgasbord will reimagine a bunch of beloved KFC dishes as fine dining experiences.

“As a lifelong fan of KFC, creating an 11-course degustation with their most-loved menu items and elevating them to new heights has been a dream come true,” Nelly said.

“For the menu, I’ve taken 11 KFC dishes and reimagined how the flavours and textures come to life using my expertise in degustation menus to truly blow fans away.”

Think Popcorn Chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil with edible flowers. Or the Potato and Gravy moment that involves a “gravy candle” that you literally dip a potato bun into.

If you make it through the heaps of grub eaten with your pinkies firmly extended, there are even nitrogen-dipped chocolate mousse bites for sweets.

This KFC culinary experience will touch down at a location in Sydney that’s as secret as the Colonel’s herbs and spices blend. It’ll be there for three nights from April 1st with two seatings on each date — an early feed at 5pm and a later session at 8.30pm. A seat at the table will set you back $75 a head (pretty bloody good for an 11-course degussy) and each plate is matched with fine wine.

For a chance to park up and wrap your gob around the finest chook in the world hit up the KFC reservations website and cross your fingers you get the call up for a spot at arguably the fanciest eating event of the year.