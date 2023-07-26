British Airways Served Passengers KFC After A Catering Fuck Up & I Can Smell It From Here

As much as I love KFC, I don’t know if I’d be laughing or absolutely off it if I was one of the passengers to be served a chicken drumstick on a British Airways flight this week.

Don’t come for me but I actually love plane food. When I’m about to go on holiday and people ask me if I’m excited, all I can think about is how excited I am to choose chicken or beef from the airline’s menu, and how unexcited I am to awkwardly lean over a stranger to tell the flight attendant that.

But on a 12.5-hour flight to London’s Heathrow airport from Turks and Caicos earlier this week, KFC was the only option on the menu after one hell of a catering fuck up.

Investor Andrew Bailey tweeted about the experience, saying that British Airways gave “some lucky passengers” one piece of KFC chicken after a stopover in Nassau.

The solution — if you will — was allegedly the result of the plane’s catering container not being chilled and instead having to be thrown away.

“All food had to be thrown out,” he claimed on Twitter, alongside a photo of someone in what appears to be a business class seat with chicken in their hand.

@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering! BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn’t chilled so all thrown away!! pic.twitter.com/U5IcBD2hRy — Andrew Bailey (@aktivandrew) July 24, 2023

It’s the staring into the void for me.

When the plane arrived in the Bahamas for a stopover, that’s when the crew picked up the buckets of herbs and spices.

British Airways told news.com.au that they had to “wing it” — I shit you not — after figuring out their intended plane food wasn’t available.

“With limited options available at the airport, our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers onboard our flight had something to eat,” a British Airways spokesperson told the publication.

“We apologise to customers that their full meal service was not available and that we had to wing it on this occasion.”

OK someone give that spokesperson a raise for the pun.

According to British Airways, passengers were provided with a refreshment voucher once they landed. Something tells me they might’ve been off fast food by that point.

As much as I love plane food, tell me it wouldn’t have been fucking hysterical being on this flight. Shit like that doesn’t happen every day. More importantly, was there a dinner roll option for the vegos?