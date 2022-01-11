Attention all Kentucky Fried girls, gays and theys, I have some disastrous news to bring to your attention. KFC joints across the country are going to be shaking up their menus after experiencing a chicken shortage caused by supply chain issues.

First Omicron takes away our ability to breathe normally, and then it takes KFC from us. I can’t even curl up in bed with a bucket of wings during iso now. I guess I’ll just make a zinger burger out of apple slices like a loser.

Yep, because so many of us across the country are currently in isolation with the spicy cough, the KFC supply chain has been negatively affected, leaving quite a few items off the menu completely.

“Unfortunately our supply chain has been disrupted, and some of our restaurants will be offering a reduced menu,” a spokesperson for KFC told News.com.au.

“We’re sorry for any issues this causes our customers — we’re doing everything we can to help our suppliers get back on track.”

According to 7News, a KFC restaurant has reportedly been spotted as having run out of original chicken pieces, zingers, fillets, wings, burgers, hot & spicy chicken, popcorn chicken and chicken tenders. Yikes.

“Like many businesses across Australia, our supply chain & workforce has been impacted by COVID-19. Rest assured we’re doing all we can to get back to fryin’ everyone’s faves as soon as possible,” KFC’s website currently reads.

“This isn’t the way we wanted to start the year, please be kind to each other, and our staff as they do their best to provide the chicken we all love.”

I don’t know about you, but it’s the lack of popcorn chicken that will probably break me the most. Damn it, I already miss those little guys. They don’t deserve this.

Elsewhere across the country, Coles has similarly experienced a chicken shortage, introducing a buying limit for customers who are looking to get a bit of cluck with their bucks.

“An increase in Covid case numbers in the community has required more people to isolate, which has meant fewer people are available to work in Australia — including in the food industry,” Coles CEO Steven Cain wrote in a statement.

“At Coles, this has resulted in disruptions to deliveries from our suppliers which in turn has impacted the availability of some products in our stores.”

So yeah, if you’re looking for some chicken in these trying times, maybe alter your shopping list for a couple of weeks.

KFC may be an all-time fave in your household, but it might take some time before it gets back to its former glory. But hey, at least they have potato and gravy.