People are reporting that KFC Australia has removed wicked wings from their menu.

As that one downgraded robot says on Futurama: “Oh, God! I’ll never make it this time! This is the end!”

Several Aussies on Twitter are claiming that the deep-fried crunchy wings are no longer on the store’s app or on meal delivery services.

As one extremely relatable user put it: “DID KFC GET RID OF WICKED WINGS WTF?!?!?! CAN SOMEONE CONFIRM?! I’M DRUNK AND FURIOUS.”

DID KFC GET RID OF WICKED WINGS WTF?!?!?! CAN SOMEONE CONFIRM?! Im DRUNK AND FURIOUS — edamami (@yayitsalyssa_) December 27, 2021

“KFC has removed Wicked Wings from their app,” wrote another who goes by Bullfrog (Froggy).

“Time to curl into a ball and cry.”

So true bestie.

KFC has removed Wicked Wings from their app Time to curl into a ball and cry @KFCAustralia — Bullfrog (Froggy) (@BullfrogFunTime) December 28, 2021

so kfc got rid of wicked wings on all their menus so you can only order via counter??? — tookie (@blindasfuq) December 30, 2021

everybody is vegan until it comes to kfc wicked wings — mia (@miyuuuhh) December 23, 2021

I was about to go to sleep until I found out that KFC have taken wicked wings off of their menu and now my blood is boiling. Can 2021 just fuck off already? Oh and the person that made that decision can fuck off too — Dean Rob (@drob777) December 29, 2021

When kfc doesn’t have wicked wings worst day ever — x (@xmq_oce) December 26, 2021

was ordering KFC on the app and they removed wicked wings… i will jump off of ledge i’m on baby — nurie ???????????? (@nuriepop) December 28, 2021

One user went so far as to tweet at Victorian Premier Dan Andrews for assistance while he was getting his booster shot, which either suggests this is a national crisis (!!!) or people think Andrews has a better chance at fixing this than NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

KFC have removed Wicked Wings from their menu Daniel. Focus. — Darren Cruickshanks (@DarrenCruicksh3) December 29, 2021

We did some Kentucky Fried Nancy Drewing and it appears that wicked wings are no longer on the KFC app.

According to Crikey reporter Cam Wilson, it appears that there is actually a statewide shortage of the delicious goods.

Over on Twitter, he shared a letter seemingly written by management and posted outside a KFC store in Sydney that claimed that they had “sold out of wicked wings due to high demand around the state resulting in a low supply”.

“This is out of our control,” they added in the letter.

It’s official 2021 is FUCKED pic.twitter.com/T2NHXUUY8i — ignore me im on holidays (@cameronwilson) December 30, 2021

Another user shared a similar note allegedly found at the KFC store in Randwick: “Dear customers, due to the supplier issue we are short on wicked wings. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The real supply problem in Australia rn: @KFCAustralia Randwick running out of wicked wings. pic.twitter.com/NuPc69GDsi — Jonathan ???? ???? ???? (@jonmarsk) December 23, 2021

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to KFC Australia – as well as a source from a local store – for comment but they did not reply at the time of publishing. Anyway, at least a US TikToker claimed that the Aussie KFC shits all over the American one.