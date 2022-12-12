At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The White Lotus Season Three is already in the works after the bonkers conclusion of Season Two.

HBO confirmed the excellent news that the show is returning next year, with the company’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi lavishing praise on the equally lavish show.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus‘ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how [creator Mike White] orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” Orsi said, per Variety.

Orsi added the show had reached “new heights” in Season Two.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

I can’t wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property.#TheWhiteLotus has been renewed for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/T6xOpAK9Jj — HBO (@HBO) November 18, 2022

We’ve just copped some spicy details about what to expect in the upcoming season.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Where will The White Lotus S3 take place?

The White Lotus Season One was set in Hawaii and filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui. Season Two of the show was set in Sicily and filmed at another Four Seasons hotel, the San Domenico Palace in Taormina.

Both seasons have been set by the beach, so it could be interesting to see the show shake it up for Season Three.

Shortly after Season Two wrapped, Mike White revealed that the third season will likely take place in Asia.

“I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun,” he told Deadline.

White revealed in HBO Max’s Unpacking S2 E7 special that the third instalment may take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he said.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

This links up with recent tea shared by a sneaky insider to Deuxmoi.

According to an anonymous source, The White Lotus Season Three will be set in Japan.

Granted, this could have been written by literally anyone so let’s take this with a grain of salt, but I’m very into the idea of a season set in Japan!

Who will star in The White Lotus S3?

Both seasons of The White Lotus so far have had an incredible cast, from Murray Bartlett as Season One’s tragic hotel manager Armond to Aubrey Plaza‘s cynical-of-the-super-rich lawyer Harper in Season Two. Plus, who could forget Theo James and his potentially prosthetic monster penis?

According to a sneaky email shared by goss guru Deuxmoi, two of your faves are returning for Season Three: queen Jennifer Coolidge and Season One’s Connie Britton.

Given the Season Two finale, I’m not sure how the former is possible, but stranger things have happened!

“Spoiler alert: I read that Jennifer Coolidge will be back and they want Connie Britton to return in S3,” the source alleged.

Fans have also started drafting their dream cast list for the next season of the bonkers HBO series.

Writer Evan Ross Katz pulled together the following primo list of suggested stars that includes Lindsay Lohan, Keke Palmer, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kim Cattrall.

Fans have also taken to Twitter to cast The White Lotus Season Three. Suggestions have included Rachel Sennot, Bill Hader, Evan Rachel Wood and Brenda Song to name but a handful.

brenda song for the white lotus s3 — quinn (@blairenanti) November 18, 2022

RACHEL SENNOTT IN THE WHITE LOTUS S3 — Justin 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jerstonfilm) November 18, 2022

starting the campaign to get bill hader on the white lotus s3pic.twitter.com/IrsJ1fxNL9 https://t.co/vR8JLKjzlo — the final TÁRhead 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) November 18, 2022

dianna agron and rachel sennott in white lotus s3 is a need pic.twitter.com/jby8m5sFvp — joe y (@diannasarchive) November 18, 2022

gonna need Amanda Bynes as Tanya’s long lost daughter in white lotus s3 @HBO — jess (@besmirchabitch) November 14, 2022

wait, Alexa Demie on white lotus s3 pleaseeeee — faith🕊 (@EUPHORICFENTY) November 18, 2022

Bad bunny in white lotus s3 https://t.co/LyFErp9wPx — Dylan (@SoftGroupie) November 18, 2022

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more about The White Lotus Season Three. Until then, you can keep up with the second season on BINGE and Foxtel, with new eps dropping weekly.