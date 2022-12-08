Thought the fucking on The White Lotus Season Two was wild? Well wait until you hear about the fucking that allegedly happened IRL when the cameras weren’t rolling.

In the latest episode of goss queen Deuxmoi’s podcast Deux/U, she read off an email she was sent with tea about the cast.

Keep in mind this is a gossip podcast, so take it with a grain of salt.

The tea-spiller alleged that Haley Lu Richardson (Portia) hooked up with Adam DiMarco (Albie) and Meghann Fahy (Daphne) had a fling with Leo Woodall (Jack).

The White Lotus lovers Fahy (far left) Woodall (second from the left) Richardson (second from the right) DiMarco (far right). (Credit: Instagram)

my extremely specific kink is pictures of the white lotus cast hanging out together behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/o35ZagW6lh — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 5, 2022

When Deuxmoi asked for clarification on whether it’s a known fact or just a rumour, the insider responded: “A part of this is true and the other part is just deduction. Meghann even went on vacation with Leo after filming ended. Haley and Adam are always together.”

Someone else wrote in and said: “Super anon please, but Meghann and Leo 1000 per cent. Tons of witnesses. Not a whole lot of secrecy behind this pairing. Haley Lu and Adam is about 85 per cent [sure that they’re hooking up].”

Another spy who claimed to be mates with someone who works on The White Lotus insisted that it’s all legit.

“Anon please but I’m friends with a cast member of the show and while he was showing me pics and videos of his time in Italy shooting Season Two, we watched a video of Meghann and Leo canoodling in the pool,” they said.

“He explained that they got together in real life and were super cute on set. Not sure if they’re still together or if it was just a fling.”

Deuxmoi sussed to see if the gals were in relationships at the time and it turns out Haley Lu Richardson recently announced she’d ended her two-year engagement. While Meghann Fahy appeared to be married but no longer follows the dude.

Strangely there’s no mention of whether or not the White Lotus blokes were in relationships at the time.

Do bear in mind that these are unverified sources and none of the parties involved have confirmed or denied any of this.

We’ve got more spicy The White Lotus tea for ya — although not quite as horny — involving where Season Three will be set and which characters are returning.

Spoilers ahead, obvs.