White Lotus’ Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Were Spotted Smoochin’ And God I Love This Horny Cast

Ever since The White Lotus Season Two hit our screens last year, rumours have been swirling that a bunch of the hot young cast hooked up while they were filming in Italy. To that I say — can you fkn blame them? But now, it seems that one couple who met on set are still smoochin’ almost two years after filming wrapped. We love to see it!

In case you missed it, the whispers kicked off when gossip queen Deuxmoi received a bunch of submissions claiming that Hayley Lu Richardson (Portia) hooked up with Adam DiMarco (Albie) and, that Meghann Fahy (Daphne) had a cheeky lil’ fling with Leo Woodall (Jack).

JUICY!

Oh, to be sundrenched and hot in Sicily. (Image: Instagram / @meghannfahy)

While Theo James (Cameron) basically confirmed the rumours in an interview with Rolling Stone by saying that the cast embraced the “unfettered hedonism” the show is about, he didn’t confirm who hooked up with whom. Now — thanks to some fun photographic evidence — we have confirmation that at least one of these pairings is legit AND still going strong.

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall were spotted by E! News going on a date through New York City on Tuesday. The paps followed them as they did some shopping at Zara before stopping for lunch. Celebrities, they’re just like us.

But along the way, they also had a little smooch in the rain. Wholesome!!

Considering it’s been almost two years since Season Two of The White Lotus wrapped, I find this to be incredibly sweet.

Before these pics came out, the duo had kept things pretty quiet about their relationship. Back in January, a fan straight up asked Meghann if there was any truth to the rumour that she and Leo were together during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Oh I don’t kiss and tell. Come on guys!” she said.

Oh, so coy!!!

As for Hayley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco? It seems like it may have been a summer fling.

After all, they were filming in gorgeous Sicily for six months. A summer fling is ripe for the taking, if you ask me.

Thankfully, The White Lotus has been confirmed for Season Three so here’s everything we know about the upcoming season so far. If you want to catch up on the series so far, you can watch seasons One and Two on Binge.