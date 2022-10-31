At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The White Lotus Season Two is officially here and just like Season One, it’s filled with viral moments that are driving fans wild online. This time around, everyone’s attention is locked on a nude scene with Theo James‘ penis in full force.

ICYMI: the second season of the hit HBO show features a new setting and crop of hotel guests, including Theo James who plays rich rude dude Cameron.

In the first episode, Aubrey Plaza‘s character Harper takes Cameron up to her hotel room so that he can borrow a pair of shorts.

Harper awkwardly watches through the bathroom mirror as Cameron strips off, allowing his massive dong to dangle.

His butt is also in full view and it’s a delightful surprise, but a shocking and unexpected one.

I mean, the first season was hardly tame, but still, we weren’t expecting one of the leads to get their kit off in the very first episode. And mind you, he’s not the only character who gets naked in the premiere ep. It’s absolute bedlam, I tell ya (emphasis on the bed).

Naturally, it’s driving social media stans WILD and #TheoJames is now trending on Twitter.

theo james with your fine ass, i can see it hang! i’d be on my knees with a quickness pic.twitter.com/6aWe7m7i4p — khalia. | dimples’ military wife 🔪 (@VERONASFILMS) October 31, 2022

That Theo James changing scene?? pic.twitter.com/RvWJdnJV9M — matt (@neopetsfan666) October 31, 2022

“I love prestige television!” – me seeing Theo James’ huge dick on The White Lotus — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 31, 2022

White Lotus season 2 premiere had old man ass and balls and Theo James cock all in the span of 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/QtgTWt1JKd — 🎃Maria🎃 (@thenervousgeek) October 31, 2022

i need it on the record that the internet’s newest white boy of the month (reclaiming the title for the first time since divergent came out in 2014) theo james is not only greek but from the peloponnese. thank you that is all — cathy (@catherinebouris) October 31, 2022

Cheers to Theo James and his c0ck 🥂#whitelotus pic.twitter.com/CDx01dqdTb — Damien ✈️ (@GagaUnderKinney) October 31, 2022

It’s also kickstarted a debate over whether or not that’s actually Theo James’ dick or if it’s a prosthetic peen.

It’s giving Adam Demos‘ iconique peen scene in Netflix’s Sex/Life. Good times.

Theo James that HAD to have been a prosthetic right — danielito (@slayonetta) October 31, 2022

@ me remaining delusional and thinking theo james has his dick out on the white lotus knowing it’s a prosthetic pic.twitter.com/Fers0hv9Q9 — devin👼🏻 (@devdelevingne) October 31, 2022

2022 has seen a flurry of dicks popping up on our screens.

There was that scene in And Just Like That where Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) enters her neighbour’s apartment to find a bloke in nothing but a towel.

There’s also Euphoria which has given us lotsa peen and butt action, including one particularly homoerotic episode where we explore Cal’s (Eric Dane) horny relationship with his bestie way back when.

The hot as hell flashback sequence features unfairly gorgeous newcomers Elias Kacavas and Henry Eikenberry and it went absolutely viral, rightfully so.

And last, but by no means least, Pam & Tommy featured a talking, mechanical penis strapped to Sebastian Stan‘s glorious bod that he legit converses with during an ecstasy-fuelled stupor.

Full disclosure: the peen is fake (have a read of our oral history for more on that), but it was great to see some dick action (literally).

But anyway, back to The White Lotus.

Having copped a sneak peek at most of the season, I can tell you that this isn’t the last hot as hell nude scene so stay tuned for more.

Spy Theo James’ cock for yourselves as The White Lotus Season 2 just premiered on BINGE and Foxtel with new eps dropping every Monday.