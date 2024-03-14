A Bunch Of Aussie Celebrities Are Being Praised On Reddit For Their Lovely Fan Interactions

Folks across the interwebs are sharing truly wholesome interactions they’ve had with Aussie celebrities. The internet having a positive discussion? What a rarity.

Usually, when you graze upon the forums of Reddit, it’s packed with rants, Am I The Asshole stories and — my favourite — the juiciest wedding dramas.

But this time around, Redditors were given a ray of sunshine via the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit. It all began when /u/Electronic_Duck4300 asked the community about “lovely” Aussie celebrities they’ve met in real life.

Kicking off the discussion of nice Aussie celebs, the OP spoke highly about Aussie Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman.

“I know people who were close friends with Chris Hemsworth and his wife, said they were so sweet and kind and beautiful with their kids,” the Redditor wrote.

“I’ve also heard many locals where I am have met Hugh Jackman at the shops, and his family banned him from shopping because he’ll spend hours just chatting to all the people who stop him and buy nothing because he’s too nice to turn them away.”

Following the lovely stories about Hemsworth and Jackman, other Redditors began to reminisce and share their experiences with the kindest Aussie celebs they’ve bumped into.

“Hugh Jackman, who played Gaston in the Beauty and the Beast musical and used to hang out with me having a smoke during interval,” /u/Wotmate01 wrote.

“John Farnham. What you see on stage and TV isn’t an act, that’s really the way he is,” they continued.

“Costa [Georgiadis],” another person name dropped.

“Tom Gleeson. I was on Hard Quiz. He’s totally adorable; the smug twat persona he puts out is just an act,” another Redditor spilled.

Some folks even shared lengthy stories about meeting lovely Aussie celebs! One user, /u/11catsinahumansuit, shared the wholesome story of how they met Bert Newton after a performance of Wicked.

One person who met a few Aussie stars from Wentworth went on to say that every single person they met was lovely.

Other Aussie stars that were mentioned in the forum — which now has more than 1,400 comments — included: The Wiggles, The Irwins, Kylie Minogue, Magda Szubanski, Andy Griffiths, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Thorpe, Sigrid Thornton and so much more.

As someone who works in the media industry, I can definitely add a few names to that list! I can confidently say that Jessica Mauboy, Mackenzie Arnold and Abbie Chatfield are all gems!!! If you three are reading this, ilysm.

Although I do froth a chaotic, argumentative, shady internet moment, forums kinda restore whatever faith I have left in humanity.

Also — as a Journo — these cheeky lists prep me for how an interview is about to go if I meet a specific star.

That being said, I’m gonna quickly browse Deuxmoi’s “rude celeb list” which unfortunately features non-Australian John Krasinski. BIG SAD.

