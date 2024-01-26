More often than not, when you meet a celebrity they have a certain je ne sais quoi. It’s not just in the way they dress and hold themselves. It’s an essence. A something something that tells the world that they are a person of note. While I think their energy has a huge role in making us notice them, I think they consciously make sure to utilise all five senses to capture our attention. But there’s one sense that you can only experience if you’re within arms reach of your favourite famous person — smell.

This week, gossip guru Deuxmoi shared a bunch of submissions revealing what some of our favourite celebrities smell like. And now, for the first time ever, I have the urge to take a big ol’ wiff of the next celebrity I happen to meet.

Sadly, Deuxmoi only shared the reports of celebs who smelt delish. Wouldn’t it be juicy if she revealed which celebs smelt like shit? Let’s all manifest that together.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the celebs that apparently smell delightful.



Michael Fassbender

“Michael Fassbender smells like sex. Dark, musky, sex.”

I’ve never felt any emotion towards Michael Fassbender but now I am intrigued.

Without this new smell descriptor, he would have just been a generic white man to me. Sorry, Michael. (Image: Getty)

Kristin Chenoweth

“Kristin Chenoweth smelled like vanilla when I interviewed her, exactly what you’d expect.”

The sweet-as-sugar Broadway star just fkn gets it. What’s the bet she took a BuzzFeed quiz which transferred her personality into a fragrance?

She looks like delicious vanilla personified!!! (Image: Getty)

Woody Harrelson

“Woody Harrelson smelled natural…in a good way.”

This one makes me want to take a sniff because it’s so ambiguous. Does he smell like a fresh breeze? Does he use an organic, botanical fragrance? Or did his pheromones smell particularly tasty to this particular person? The jury is still out on this one. Hit me up if you’ve ever smelt The Hunger Games star.

Maybe they meant he smelt like weed? (Image: Getty)

Julianne Moore

“Julianne Moore smelled fresh! Just like you’d expect! She was also so kind.”

A rave review for the May December leading lady. She really does seem fresh. According to the comments, her signature scent is Kiehl’s Original Musk so take note if you want to smell like a leading lady.

God, she looks glowy. (Image: Getty)

Ed Sheeran

“Ed Sheeran smells like fresh laundry.”

Okay, okay why did I think Ed Sheeran would smell like ciggies? If it’s not cigarettes, it makes sense that the Shape Of You singer would take a no-frills approach to his scent.

However, when I asked the PEDESTRIAN team what they thought a wiff of Ed Sheeran would be like, Arvo/Night’s writer Lachlan replied: “ginger”.



An original king.

Personally, I’d love a spicy ginger fragrance. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo

“Olivia Rodrigo smells HEAVENLEY. So floral and sweet, just perfection.”

God, just once I’d love someone to describe me like that. Rumour has it that her signature scent is Baccarat Rouge 540. Can you expect anything less from the Gen Z queen than a viral TikTok scent?

Something tells me Olivia Rodrigo never worries about if she smells like BO. (Image: Getty)

Eva Longoria

“Eva Longoria smells ethereal, like some kind of flower oil, just amazing.”

I’ve never met Eva in person but I have interviewed her via Zoom and I swear I could smell her all the way from LA. She just oozes put-together, gorgeous, self-assured woman. And to me, nothing says “I’ve got my shit together” more than an ironed shirt and a good scent.

But then again, this is why I’ve been fooled by fuck boys in the past so I guess it’s food for thought.

Excuse me who gave you permission to be sunshine personified?!?!?!!! (Image: Getty)

Chris Pine

“I met him at San Diego Comic-Con a few years ago and he smelled like pine trees!”

Chris Pine saw an opportunity and he ran with it. Thankfully his last name aligns him with a scent known for sophistication when it comes to men’s fragrance. In his recent aunt-esque era, I would have suspected a pachouli of sorts. However, I truly believe the man below smells like a forest of crisp pine trees. Crisp Pine, if you will.

I don’t want to throw around the term daddy but…. (Image: Getty)

Charles Melton

“Charles Melton ALWAYS smelled nice, like freshly out of the shower with a hint of sweet.”

This is the kind of smell that you’d suck in when you’re giving someone a big hug. The May December star does look like he’s got his personal hygiene on point. Good work, king!

I mean this in the best way possible — he’s giving a genuinely sexy Squidward. (Image: Getty)

Taylor Swift

“Santal Blush is her usual, I think and it just emits from her. Spicy, floral, perfecto.”

I’ve been waiting for some intel on Miss Taylor Swift!!!!!! And for once, the smokiness is not what I expected from the pop princess. I was thinking she’d be a floral, vanilla queen!



Santal Blush is an interesting one because years ago Deuxmoi tipped us off to the fact that Rihanna‘s signature scent was El Labo’s Santal 33 which is an incredibly smoky sandalwood scent. And while I’d sell my firstborn child just to be close enough to Rihanna to smell her, I’m personally not a fan of Santal 33 because it’s sooo overwhelming.

Whereas Santal Blush is a Tom Ford scent that is spicy and smokey, but much creamier. And according to perfume enthusiasts, it’s a bit less on the nose — pardon my pun — than Santal 33.

You know what, in this get-up, I can basically smell the smokey fragrance. (Image: Getty)

George Clooney

“George Clooney has a signature scent —liquor and gum. It’s dreamy.”

I’m sure he smells immaculate, I’m sure of it. However, I can’t help but think if a man who didn’t look like George Clooney was described as smelling like liquor and gum, it would be in a bad, dishevelled way. Honestly, it sounds like Georgey-boy is smashing back the bevvies and having some gum to cover it up.

Pop off silver fox!!! (Image: Getty)

Ewan McGregor

“I once walked by Ewan McGregor at the Sydney Film Festival. He smelled of the sea.”

Do you think this is a signature scent situation or was Ewan just making the most of the Aussie beaches while he was in town? Who knows?

If there is a scent that purely smells like the sea, I’d like to know about it, thanks. (Image: Getty)

Joe Jonas

“Joe Jonas smells like wood and like a clean, rich man.”

That’s because he IS a (presumably) clean, rich man. The wood, that’s a conscious effort. It makes perfect sense. Say what you want about Joe Jonas but I just know he cares too much about his image to not smell like a fkn snack.

I’ll say it— I’d gladly take a wiff. (Image: Getty)

Erykah Badu

“She smells like a lovely flower garden. Kinda swoon-worthy.”

The goddess of Neo Soul Erykah Badu smelling like Mother Earth personified is a fun treat. Floral, earthy, delicious.

Icon behaviour. (Image: Getty)

Jake Gyllenhaal

“I met Jake Gyllenhaal after Sea Wall/ A Life play in New York City and he smelled like fresh eucalyptus.”

Look, I was very shocked to find Jake Gyllenhall on Deuxmoi’s good-smellers list. Back in 2021, he found himself in the headlines for telling Vanity Fair that he finds bathing “less necessary at times.”

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that,” he said.

“But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Then, in 2022, Mr. Red Scarf was the face of Prada’s Men’s fragrance range so I guess he’s changed his tune. Or, at the very least, learned to cover his own personal musk.

Remember in high school when the boys would smell like an unshowered boy musk and Linx deodorant? (Image: Getty)

Nick Kroll

“Not like plums per se, but fresh and masculine.”

This description of Nick Kroll is so funny to me! Why not plums? Why mention the plums? Are plums a fresh and masculine-adjacent scent?

My best bud Ellie would absolutely climb this man like a tree if she had a chance. (Image: Getty)

Jennifer Lopez

“I met Jennifer Lopez two times and that woman smells like a bouquet of the most beautiful flowers.”

No shocks here, everyone. Beautiful woman, beautiful stink.

And it fits with this gorgeous floral look!!! (Image: Getty)

Tom Hardy

“Tom Hardy smells like citronella.”

The Venom star just wants to keep the mosquitos away! Who can blame the man? Those little fuckers are my worst enemy right now.

Jokes aside, word on the street is that Chanel Monsieur smells like citronella so as a non-Aussie, fans think that could be his signature scent.

I’m inviting Tom over for my next BBQ because I have a serious mozzie problem. (Image: Getty)

Leonardo DiCaprio

“I had a run-in with Leo at The Dream. Everyone always asked me what he smells like — pancakes with sweet syrup. No joke!”

Personally, I think that smells delicious. But one commenter believes that “pancakes and syrup smell precariously close to urine”. Do THEy?! Do they REALlly?!

Others hypothesise that they’re just sucking in the remnants of Leo’s vape pen.

Interesting. (Image: Getty)

Lady Gaga

“Lady Gaga smells like sweat and beauty.”

This is so unserious, so vague but so accurate at the same time. A hard-working gorgeous gal who kind of smells like beauty products maybe?

I’m so curious to know what scent she wears, if any. (Image: Getty)

Jennifer Aniston

“I once hugged Jennifer Aniston — she smells like sandalwood!”

Sandalwood has a distinct, strong aroma. I love this bold choice for her but I’ve always pegged our girl Jen for a clean, linen-esque cent, no?

Sandalwood queen!!! (Image: Getty)

Andy Cohen

“Andy Cohen smells like money. For real. Money with a nice subtle cologne.”

Either the Bravo king sent this tip in himself or he smells a tiny bit musty, you can’t change my mind on this one. Money smells musty.

“Money, I got money,” — Andy Cohen, probably. (Image: Getty)

Jared Padalecki

“I’ve met him a few times and every time Jared Padalecki smells like Juicy Fruit (the gum).”

This is so cute! I know we all collectively agree that his character in Gilmore Girls was shit, but this is like early-seasons Dean, teenage dream boy shit. Like, the guy you have a crush on in school smelt like Juicy Fruit and I think that’s sweet.

A commenter confirmed this claim, writing: “I can confirm the Jared one. I’ve met him a bunch of times and he does smell like Juicy Fruit and a good cologne or aftershave.”

Wave if you smell like gum!!! (George Clooney better be waving too!!!) (Image: Getty)

Harry Styles

“Harry Styles smelt like the best musky cologne ever. I wish I could’ve bottled it.”

I know, you’ve been waiting for this one. While musky colognes are generally pretty yummy, I do think that no matter what Mr Styles smelt like, we’d all be gagging for more. In this case, he could smell like absolute shit and the girls, the gays and the theys would eat it up. But that’s okay, we’re only human.

However, fans believe that Harry wears Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille, which is a fkn delicious classic.

Also, do you think the good people at Madam Tussauds spray their cursed Harry wax figure with a musky cologne? I hope so, go the extra mile.

Thumbs up for nice-smelling kings!! (Image: Getty)

Zac Efron

“Zac Efron smelled clean and like Dior.”

I would love to smell this man IRL. I just know he smells good 24/7. Even after training for hours on end to be painfully jacked for his (incredible) role in The Iron Claw. I’d still take a cheeky sniff, sniff.

Zac Efron was robbed of an Oscar nom for his role in The Iron Claw. Just saying, while we’re here. (Image: Getty)

Gwen Stefani

“Gwen Stefani is still the best-smelling celeb I’ve ever met. She smells like leather and roses with a dash of sugar cookies. We need to know what perfume she wears.”

This particular tidbit wasn’t confirmed by Deuxmoi, but I did find it in the comments and I’m with the commenter. I NEED to know what scent that is. It sounds like a dream! I want to be a walking sugar cookie but sexy, you know?

Clearly, she’s a star! (Image: Getty)

Well, there you have it folks. We’ll update this article as more aroma-intel comes in and, from now on, I’ll make sure to smell any celebrities that I interview in person, just for you.

Fingers crossed Deuxmoi releases the tea on what my dream boy Jeremy Allen White or my dream girl Renee Rapp smells like. Or, just a list of celebs who smell like shit!!!!!