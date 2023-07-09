Change My Mind: Smelling Like You’ve Just Come Back From The Beach Is The Greatest Scent Of All

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Garnier to keep you moisturised all year round.

There are a few scents in life that just hit. Truly nothing compares to the homely smell of baked goods wafting through the house on a cold arvo, the aroma of freshly cut grass at the beginning of spring, or even the crisp chemically-created cocktail that is new-car smell.

But, I 100000% reckon that the most elite scent of them all is the smell you have stuck on you when you’ve just come back from the beach. I know I’m not the first one to say this — there’s literally an entire Seinfeld episode that revolves around Kramer trying to capture the smell in a perfume only to have his whole idea stolen by Clavin Klein.

I know Kramer was an absolute loose canon, but the guy was onto something here.

You know the smell I’m talking about, right?

The sticky, sweet smell of old sunscreen that’s coagulated on your skin after dipping in and out of the salty, clear Aussie seawater. Your skin is slightly crispy from sun exposure, you’ve sprayed a little detangler in your hair, and you’ve popped on a freshly washed linen set after drying off. The smell of oily chippies from the kiosk is stuck to your nasal cavities, and you might have even whacked on a little lip balm too.

It’s a combo of all those good things, ya know? It’s simultaneously coconut-y, vanilla-y, salty and sweet all at once.

It’s a smell that represents all the best parts of summer: lust, yearning, promise, and relaxation. Your worries are a million miles away, and all that’s on your mind is where you’re getting your next Aperol Spritz and which beach you’re hopping to the next day.

Now, I’m not delulu. The Sydney weather is currently hitting tops of 19 degrees on a good day, and the days are sooo short. The thought of leaving the house without a thermal right now is criminal, and all I want to do when I get home from work is crawl into a blanket, light a candle and indulge in a little Real Housewives binge-watch.

But why must we be deprived of our summer smell while suffering the depths of this winter????

Now, you could be one of those insane people who braves the cold and swims at the beach in winter. Or you could choose to live vicariously through every Euro summer IG story that pops up. Or you could bite the bullet and move to Cairns, where it’s hot and humid all year round.

Or, you could try and find an even lazier way.

As I said before, Kramer wanted a product that captured the scent and vibe of summer entirely, ready to go in a spray form. While you can try and find one, you could take my lead and give Garnier’s brand-spanking new Body Superfood moisturisers a go because let me tell ya, they do the thing.

I had a few tubs of their avocado and omega 6 and cocoa and ceramide cream land on my desk a few weeks ago and I haven’t stopped lathering them on post-shower ever since. The moisturisers are super thicc, luxurious-feeling and packed full of nourishing ingredients to save your skin from going full lizard mode this winter. It also comes in aloe vera and magnesium and watermelon and hyaluronic acid, which both scream summer, IMO.

So once you’ve lathered on your cream to smell like summer, I would highly recommend whacking on your heater to stimulate a warm breeze, chucking on a wave-sound 10-hour YouTube loop and lying on your living room floor with your eyes closed. It’ll be just like summer, I promise.