Deuxmoi Has Seemingly Revealed Which Actor Was An Absolute A-Hole To Rebecca Ferguson On Set

Actress Rebecca Ferguson caused quite a stir when she revealed in an interview that she once told off an absolute fuckwit of an actor who treated her poorly on set. Since the interview, the question on everyone’s lips has been: Which actor was rude to her? And also: HOW DARE HE???

ICYMI: While promoting Dune: Part Two, the actress recounted the unfortunate incident in which she was forced to put an actor in his place and did so quite well.

“I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and it doesn’t matter who it was. I’m going to try and not give this away,” she explained on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”

“But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

“This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor?’, ‘This is what I have to work with?’, and ‘What the fuck is this?,’ in front of the whole crew. I stood there just breaking,” she continued.

Rebecca Ferguson for president. (Credit: Reign with Josh Smith podcast)

Ferguson added that she hoped producers would have had her back, but sadly, that did not happen, and so she was forced to take matters into her own hands.

When she returned to set the next day, she decided to fire back at the actor: “You get off my set. I’m gonna work [with] a tennis ball. I never wanna see you again,” she told the unknown bloke.

“I remember being so scared,” she said. “I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can F off.’”

She went on to claim that despite his gross behaviour, producers couldn’t ask the actor to leave the set because he was “number one” on the call sheet.

Ferguson then pretended to reveal who the A-list actor was, by saying: “And the person is …” before stopping herself and laughing.

Naturally, this has left the internet with many, many guesses.

Which actor did Rebecca Ferguson have a fight with on set?

Online punters went through Ferguson’s IMDb page to see which A-list actors she’s worked with recently and there’s… a lot.

Guesses have included Michael Fassbender (who she starred with on Snowman), known grump Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins) and absolute cooked See You Next Tuesday Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One).

But according to the sources of celebrity goss guru Deuxmoi, the answer was most likely none other than Taylor Swift‘s scarf-wielding ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the latest ep of her banging podcast Deux U, the IRL Gossip Girl revealed that a trustworthy source threw Jake’s hat in the ring.

Jake Gyllenhaal starred alongside Rebecca Ferguson in 2017 sci-fi movie Life. (Credit: Getty)

She went on to say that it was clear to her that Jake fit the description of “dick behaviour,” based on other tea she’d heard about the actor.

It’s also worth noting that Jake is currently locked in a lawsuit due to on-set behaviour on a recent film which actually resulted in the film being canned.

The allegations are quite different to what Rebecca recounted, but it’s still… interesting.

So, has the riddle been solved? Well, not fully. We’ll actually never know for sure unless Rebecca or someone who worked on the anonymous film speaks out. But it certainly is fun to ponder the possibilities, isn’t it?