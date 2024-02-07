Jacob Elordi’s Mum Shut Down Journo Who Rocked Up To Her House To Ask About Alleged Fight

Jacob Elordi‘s mum has brutally shut down a Daily Mail Australia journalist after they arrived at her house to probe her on her son’s alleged altercation.

In the past week, Aussie media has been enthralled with the allegations surrounding Saltburn actor, Jacob Elordi. You see, Elordi is currently embroiled in a scandal after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with KIIS FM producer and @MAFSfunny admin Joshua Fox. The alleged incident is now being investigated by NSW Police.

(Image source: Getty Images /Jamie McCarthy)

Days after the alleged incident took place, Fox joined the Kyle and Jackie O Show to spill some deets about his reported run-in with the Kissing Booth star, claiming things took a sour turn when Fox handed Elordi an empty jar and told him to fill it with his bathwater.

“He’s a lot taller than me. I could’ve kissed him he was that close,” Fox alleged. The producer also claimed he has footage of the incident.

“I’m backed against a wall, he’s right in my face and his two boys are beside me. It was kind of scary. I’m feeling quite intimated, and Jacob demands I delete the footage.”

READ MORE The KIIS FM Producer Allegedly Involved In An Altercation With Jacob Elordi Has Spoken Out

In hopes of getting more info about the alleged altercation, Daily Mail Australia thought it would be a terrific idea to send a reporter to Melissa and John‘s — Elordi’s parents — house in Brissy.

However, according to the publication, the reporter was quickly shut down by Melissa. The publication alleged Elordi’s mum shut the door in the reporter’s face after telling them off.

“What do you think you are going to achieve by coming here? So you can spread more…” mama Elordi allegedly said, as per the publication.

“How disrespectful and rude of you to come here.”

READ MORE Jacob Elordi Is Fkn Stoked About How People Are Reacting To *Those* Scenes In Saltburn

What are the allegations surrounding Jacob Elordi?

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Elordi allegedly got into a scuffle with Fox on Saturday night at Clovelly Hotel. It is believed that a question is what led to the alleged altercation between the two.

The following day, NSW Police confirmed to news.com.au that an investigation has been launched into the reported incident and that they’ve obtained CCTV footage from the Cloey that will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” police said, as per news.com.au.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

No charges have been laid and Elordi has not commented publicly on the interaction. However, Fox recently went on to the Kyle and Jackie O show to reveal his side of the alleged altercation.

During the interview, Fox said he did not file a police report, but he was contacted by authorities and has yet to give them an official statement.

Image source: Getty Images / Maria Moratti