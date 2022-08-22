Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi and his nepotism baby girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly called it quits because neither of them wanted to be in a committed relationship.

According to Us Weekly, sources said the pair “enjoyed spending time together” but broke up after they decided they didn’t want to be tied down in a serious relo.

Now Giannulli, best known for being the nepotism baby at the centre of the 2019 college admissions scandal, is “single and having fun”. Apparently she’s “living it up” with her friends.

Elordi, on the other hand, is “completely focused” on his career and unfortunately for his thirsty fans, he’s not planning to date anyone else for a while.

“He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the source said. RIP to everyone salivating over *that* demonic tongue picture, hopes and dreams dashed.

ICYMI, it was confirmed the couple were dating in May after paps caught Giannulli leaving Elordi’s place in LA wearing a hoodie, socks and no shoes. However, hints to Jacob Elordi’s sneaky link first surfaced in December last year, when he was spotted getting a coffee with the scandal-ridden YouTube star.

Olivia Jade Giannuli is an influencer who shot to infamy after her parents Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were named in a high profile college admissions scandal in 2019.

Both her parents pleaded guilty to fraud charges after it was discovered they paid AUD$700,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into an elite university. Because why should rich people have to earn their place when they can just buy it, amirite??

Giannuli and her sister defended their parents, who they said just have “a big heart”.

Clearly not big enough to empathise with students who actually work hard to get into prestigious universities, it seems.

Jacob Elordi though has remained relatively scandal-free, bless him. He was recently profiled for the cover of GQ Magazine.