Ahh, AITA. It’s a beautiful, stunning, gorgeous space where people share real (and sometimes fake) anecdotes on Reddit, asking perfect strangers whether they are or are not the dingus in a situation.

For those with the most boring, drama-less lives in the world (me), Am I The Asshole has become a safe haven for us. It gives us tea when we are tea-less, so it’s only fair that we pull together ten of the most cursed entries we’ve ever seen. Consider it a love letter to AITA, something you can turn to when you want to feel something, anything (secondhand rage).

The 16 Best Am I The Asshole Threads Of All Time

16. AITA For Calling Out My Shitty, Hypocritical Parents? No. No, You Are Not.

Let me introduce you to the shittiest parents ever who constantly chastise their son for doin’ the deed and “living in sin”.

OP decides they’ve had enough and brings up at the dinner table the fact that his brother was *allegedly* born four months premature, despite being completely healthy. In the process, he essentially calls his parents out for boning TF out of each other before wedlock.

Ah, good ol’ hypocrisy.

Absolutely NTA. In fact, this whole situation was handled BEAUTIFULLY and is *chefs kiss*.

15. This Legend Who Pretends To Get Fired Whenever They Deal With A Shitty Customer

Alright, I may already be leading the witness but this is the funniest joke I’ve heard today.

This high schooler works a gig at a coffee shop and whenever shitty customers come in and blow up at her, her work friend will pretend to fire her on the spot, right in front of the pissy customer.

“Whenever a customer will lose their temper at Danielle or I, James will storm in and “fire” us,” OP wrote. “And almost every time, the person who had come in angry will apologise and say that they didn’t mean it. It’s kind of satisfying, making people realize their actions might actually have consequences.”

NTA. In fact, dead set legend.

14. This Step-Dad Who Decided To Make A Dad Joke

Step-daughter tells stepfather that he’s not her real dad (a classic). So in response, the dad ends up making a dad joke about not being her dad. The only catch is that the 15-year-old’s father died.

Eeek.

When dad jokes go wrong, huh?

13. This Woman Who Brought Her Sister-In-Law’s Wallet To A Restaurant As She Always “Forgets” It

This woman’s sister-in-law always goes to fancy dinners with her but conveniently “forgets” her wallet every time.

She also implies that because the OP makes more money than her, she should be the one to pay. Uhhh, no babes.

In the best act of revenge ever, OP ends up bringing her SIL’s wallet to the restaurant.

“When we were done eating, I asked for separate bills. She said no, we need one bill, because she “forgot” her wallet again. I reached in my purse and said, ‘this wallet?’”

MIC DROP.

Bonus points for her SIL finding the Reddit thread and losing her shit a second time. 10/10 experience, if you ask me.

12. This Guy Who Sued His Girlfriend For Taking His Car To The Scrapyard

It’s a tale as old as time. Man buys car. Woman moves in. Woman hates car. Woman *checks notes*… takes car to scrapyard???

After going out of town for a couple of days, this dude comes back home to discover that his girlfriend hired people to take his 1967 car to the local dump.

The absolutely wild bit? Bro then filed a police report against her for grand larceny and grand theft auto. Well, that’s one way to break up.

11. This Dad Who Decided To Put A Lock On His Daughter’s Door

It’s rare to experience an r/AmITheAsshole thread where the person actually isn’t an asshole. This dad is one of those — and might just have cured all my daddy issues.

In this thread, he explains that he put a lock on his daughter’s door after his brother-in-law’s daughters were caught going into her room and ruining the makeup she saved up for.

Unfortunately, said brother-in-law ended up losing his shit. Check it out below.

10. This Person Who Deleted Their Friend’s University Offer So They Could Study Together

The AUDACITY of this fkn guy.

So – your friend receives their dream offer to study in another country. You received a dream offer to study in a different foreign country. Your parents won’t let you go unless you both study in the same country. What is a normal thing to do here?

A: Study somewhere else

B: Chat to your parents about boundaries and safety

C: Do nothing. Nothing works!

D: RIP UP YOUR FRIEND’S ACCEPTANCE LETTER.

Guess which option this fucking guy picked.

AITA For logging into my friends email account and declining her university’s offer of admission? https://t.co/Gd1lVMn78T pic.twitter.com/iBEm4iq5OD — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_online) June 26, 2020

9. The “Body Count” Board

There is something deeply revolting about keeping used condoms as trophies and pinning them up on a board for your roommates and guests to see. Oh, and then calling it your “body count”. But that’s exactly what OP’s roommate did.

I don’t know if this makes things any better, but the condoms are washed, cleaned, and dried before pinned to the board.

Right, so, OP had a guest come over one night, who he was super excited about because he was keen on her. Not wanting to freak her out, he took down the board… only for his roommate to restore it later that night.

The girl saw it, she freaked, she left.

OP was mad, smashed the board into tiny pieces, and threw it into the dumpster.

While I don’t agree with destroying a roommate’s property, I think any decent person would make an exception for something as disgusting, ridiculous, and dumb as this.

Not-the-asshole.

AITA for throwing out my friends “body count” board? https://t.co/nyjvLJRtH8 pic.twitter.com/32EX2oYgTd — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_online) February 20, 2020

I really cannot express how much it sucks to call something that already sucks a “body count” board. Far out.

8. This Guy Who Would Refuse To Bow To His Fiancée’s Grandparents

The first (of many) red flags is in the first line, when OP writes: “My fiancée is Korean-American, and I’m American.” For this reason, I am going to assume he is as white as rice.

Let us begin.

OP is planning a trip to Korea to meet his partner’s grandparents, who he has yet to meet. OP’s partner has asked him to bow to her grandparents, “since respecting the elders is a big deal in Korean culture.”

“Not just like a casual dip, like a full on 90 degree bow. I said I’d rather not since I found it emasculating and that I just don’t bow to anyone.”

So many red flags, so many.

While OP’s partner said it is important to her culture that he bows to her grandparents, OP disagreed because [checks notes] she did not bow to his grandparents.

“I just think it’s hypocritical to expect me to bow to her grandparents when she didn’t bow to mine,” he wrote.

If OP is indeed white, why would his partner bow to his grandparents? Bowing hasn’t been a greeting in western culture for a very, very long time. What a dumb argument. You’d think respecting your partner’s culture takes precedence over what is “manly” or not. As one response perfectly noted: “You’re not defending your dignity, you’re broadcasting your ignorance.”

What an asshole.

I remember exactly where I was when I first read this AITA, because I messaged about three different people in rage.

7. The Terrible Boyfriend With The Terrible Family

“I (25M) have a girlfriend (23F) who is absolutely beautiful, but she does have a large facial scar,” OP wrote to kick things off.

His family often jokes about his girlfriend’s facial scar, because they “have a super dark sense of humour”. This bothers OP’s girlfriend, who doesn’t think the ‘jokes’ are funny. Fair enough! But instead of understanding where his girlfriend is coming from, he sides with his family and their humour.

It’s just a joke – that sort of thing.

OP’s girlfriend doesn’t want to spend much time with his family, because of the way they are. But she agrees to see them for Christmas, as long as OP stands up for her if the family try anything.

While Christmas was fine at first, OP’s mum and sister later appeared wearing “matching ugly sweaters, that had my girlfriend’s face over it”.

What. The. Fuck?

OP’s girlfriend looked at him, waited, but when he did nothing she just got up and left. OP accused her of ruining the day with her reaction and is wondering why his girlfriend isn’t talking to him.

Tough one!!

6. AITA For Making My Parents Redundant? BRO.

This is an interesting one, because legally, I don’t think OP is an asshole. He was doing his job. Morally, however, he is absolutely – absolutely – an asshole for not only costing his parents their jobs, but not feeling bad about it either.

Essentially: this guy is a consultant who tells companies which employees they can get rid of, in the name of synergies and bottom lines and big fat fucking bonuses (bad). His latest job involved several companies, one of which his parents worked at. By doing his job very well like a good little snivelling weasel, he made his parents redundant. Now his parents are upset.

The kicker? The really asshole bit of this? “I’m not sorry for what I did,” he said in his post. “The job was an enjoyable, challenging experience and we ended up with a happy client!”

Straight to the guillotine, my son. Chop chop.

AITA for being proud of doing my job well but causing my parents to be made redundant in the process @AITA_reddit https://t.co/iaN4Mmy0Bo pic.twitter.com/cZMVQjXO1L — relationships.txt (@redditships) August 30, 2019

5. This Bloke Whose AITA Turned Into A Full-blown Relationship Eye-opener

The long and short of this one, because you really should just read it and the update in full, begins with a man asking if he is the asshole for making his girlfriend cook all the time.

OP’s girlfriend is a very talented cook, so he sort of just came to the conclusion that it would be better for his girlfriend to cook all the time, instead of eating out. He didn’t think this was a money issue, he just preferred his girlfriend’s cooking.

What could go wrong? Well.

4. #PeeGate

Oh god. This one is so, so bad. It started off terribly and got worse. Pretty much the entire family is now not speaking to each other and/or in therapy.

Basically: this woman asked if she should stand her ground by not letting her brother-in-law stay with her, because last time he stayed he peed all over her stuff (she only found out because she installed a secret camera). The obvious answer is ‘no’. However, some of Reddit’s answers inspired the woman’s husband to go chat to his brother, but when he arrived at the empty house, he found there was pee EVERYWHERE. Also: copious amounts of jizz.

It got…. worse. I don’t even want to repeat it all here, but a cat and an underage girl were involved. As of the latest update, the brother-in-law is in a psychiatric hospital.

There are like six parts to this story, you can go read them HERE.

3. The Boyfriend Who Deleted His Girlfriend’s Instagram Because He’s A Big Baby

In this one, a 27-year-old man exposed himself as a horrible, horrible person when he permanently nuked his girlfriend’s Instagram account because he thought she was spending too much time on it.

Again, this bloke was jealous that his girlfriend of five years would “rather spend time attention-seeking from her 5000+ followers than spend some quality time with me.”

Bro.

I think what really gets me about this particular entry is that the boyfriend claimed he has no social media and likes to keep his personal life to himself… and then proceeded to post all about his personal life on Reddit.

AITA for permanently deleting my girlfriend’s instagram? https://t.co/2qOkhaS8x8 pic.twitter.com/ZUvMtDnKy9 — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_online) May 21, 2020

Oh, and based on his responses to comments, he’s an even bigger asshole than his original post suggested.

2. The Other Boyfriend Who SECRETLY GAVE AWAY HIS GIRLFRIEND’S CAT

For me at least, I wasn’t fully convinced this man was 100 per cent the asshole in this situation until the very last paragraph.

The story goes that OP and his girlfriend have been in a relationship since they were 13 and moved in together when they turned 18. They’re 20 now, and for two years OP has been living with his girlfriend’s cat, that he is allergic to. He also hates cats.

When OP moved in with his girlfriend, he thought she would leave the cat with her parents. But she didn’t, because she really, really loves the cat. OP, however, described this love as an “unhealthy obsession”. Hmm.

So OP laid down some ground rules, like no cat on bed, furniture, or in his office. But apparently, he still found cat hair everywhere, so he assumed his girlfriend was just letting the cat… be a cat.

Fast forward to lockdown when OP is working from home and found the cat sitting in his office.

“I’ve asked time and time again for her cat to stay out of my space and I feel like she deliberately disrespects my wishes,” OP wrote.

At this point, I thought everybody in this situation was being the asshole, including the cat, but cats can’t help being cheeky shits. I’d talk it out, maybe? Have a sit-down, serious conversation.

But what did OP do?

“I found a walk-in surrender shelter today and dropped the cat off.”

I just –

AITA for giving my girlfriend’s cat away? https://t.co/yYCaXZNFV7 pic.twitter.com/4BHz2wgpN9 — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_online) April 21, 2020

What a fucking lemon.

1. I Don’t Even Know How To Explain This One

This is… this is a journey that you should just read.

I really hope OP and her babies are safe and well, and far away from Joe and Kim. I don’t know what else to say – this was so disturbing to read and the one AITA post I often think about because of how unbelievably cursed it is.