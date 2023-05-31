A plethora of waiters, waitresses and waitheys have gathered on Reddit to share their experiences serving celebrities, detailing which stars make for the rudest customers and which are the nicest (including how much they tip). Get your Tetleys ready, it’s tea time.

On the Reddit page r/TalesFromYourServer, a heap of folks in customer service decided to share what the celebrities they’ve encountered at work were like.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of them are just like us — they come in, order food, smile and leave. Others, however, like to cause a scene.

Here are the naughty and nice celebs, according to Reddit.

Willow Smith

Per the Reddit rumour mill, Willow Smith is an absolute angel.

“A co-worker of mine a few years back waited on Willow Smith,” one Reddit user wrote.

“She was super nice to her apparently and left a really good tip.”

Good to kick things off with some positive vibes!

Laura Dern

Mother to gays and paleontologists everywhere Laura Dern is allegedly a bit stingy with her tipping.

Move to Australia queen, you won’t have ANY problems here.

“$9 tip on $371,” wrote another server.

“So it actually cost several dollars to wait on her.”

This comment makes me hate the American style of paying workers more than it does Laura Dern. Just work on your tipping and you’re set.

The Wiggles

According to an anon Reddit user, The Wiggles are (unsurprisingly) a lovely time.

The server didn’t specify which iteration of The Wiggles they waited on, but I’d like to believe anyone who has ever donned the coloured skivvy possesses a niceness beyond compare.

“I waited on The Wiggles,” the anon server wrote.

“They pulled up in a huge tour bus and when I asked them who they were they seemed really embarrassed.

“Anyway, they drank lots of beer, signed autographs for some kids and tipped me about 200 bucks, one of the nicest tables I’ve ever had.”

The part that gets me here is asking The Wiggles who they are. Show some respect!!

Tobey Maguire

You may know him as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man (or that weird freak James McKay in Babylon), but it turns out Tobey Maguire is just as charming off-screen as he is on. He’s also no stranger to slinging tips.

“I regularly served Tobey McGuire [sic] at my last job,” one individual wrote.

“And he was really nice and tipped really well every time he came.

“He even remembered my name (and a lot of the other long term staff) and would always greet us really kindly and stay out of the way —wouldn’t make a fuss if the kitchen or bar were backed up.”

Now that’s a hero.

Tyra Banks

We all remember Tyra Banks fondly, right? She was the one model we knew by name growing up thanks to her multi-season plot to terrorise and humiliate young women, America’s Next Top Model.

Turns out her wicked ways aren’t just limited to the screen, however. Banks is allegedly a nuisance to serve.

“Ms. Banks threw a fit when I did not verbally recognise her and caused quite a scene,” wrote one Reddit user.

“My coworker told me of another instance shortly after where she walked into the restaurant, looked around, and then stormed out.”

Stay classy, Miss Banks.

Gordon Ramsay

Although he has a reputation for yelling at people, most of us know by now that it was all for show. Gordon Ramsay is actually a very lovely person, and the Reddit servers echoed this sentiment.

“I served Gordon Ramsay once, I was very nervous because of his TV persona but he was actually very polite, probably the most polite customer I’ve ever had, he didn’t even tell anyone to fuck off,” wrote one user.

“At the end of the night he requested to see the head chef and shook his hand in appreciation and tipped us £100.”

Ummm… king??? Celebrities CAN be nice after all.

Brandy

I don’t want to see a single “who?” in the comments, Brandy is a woman of the people and MY Cinderella.

She’s also apparently a bit of a rude customer. Every princess has her day, I guess.

“She came in once a week or so, almost never tipped, almost always complained,” wrote one person on Reddit.

I don’t know which Brandy this person served, but the Brandy in my mind is the loveliest celebrity on Earth.

