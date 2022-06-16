Celebrities are much like nuggets from McDonald’s after a Friday night out — one second they’re here and the next they’re gone. Because we’re eagle-eyed, eager and endlessly obsessed with famous people hitting our soil, we’ve gathered all the intel you need on the celebrities in Australia right now.

Now that travel is back, filming is alive and movies need people to promote them again, celebrities are all swarming to Australia.

Here’s your no-bullshit guide to which celebrities are currently gallivanting about the country. Who knows, you could be the one to run into Oprah at Boost Juice. It’s very unlikely, but never say never!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and her gorgeous gorgeous husband Orlando Bloom landed in Sydney on June 15.

They brought with them their adorable bub Daisy Dove, so if you see a hooded woman pushing a pram around, it could very well be the woman who once penned “do you ever feel like a plastic bag?”

The pair were reportedly seen hopping in a private jet to Cairns, where Orlando Bloom will be shooting some scenes for the upcoming comedy flick Wizards!.

There’s no word on what Katy is doing Down Under but she’s definitely here! If I was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom I too would be following him around everywhere.

Pete Davidson

Speaking of Wizards!, Pete Davidson,the lead actor for the film, is also here. No, he did not bring his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

He’ll be filming on the Gold Coast alongside German actor Franz Rogowski. The flick is said to feature the duo as operators of a beach bar who, after coming across some stolen treasure, have to deal with all the chaos that ensues.

Recently Pete was spotted by paparazzi at a Timezone arcade in Cairns. Yes, even celebrities want to have a crack at winning 5,000 tickets for the mini iPad.

Here’s hoping Kim K joins him Down Under soon. I need to see the pair sculling beers at Felons Brewing Co. and holding hands during a bowling and laser tag two-for-one special.

Gaten Matarazzo

We recently spotted Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things at an ice skating rink in Melbourne. Does this make us members of a secret paparazzi society? I sure hope not because that sounds scummy as fuck, but it was pretty cool to spot a celebrity on our own while enjoying Rising Festival.

Gaten is here to promote the brand new season of Stranger Things which currently has everyone fkn hooked. He’ll probably scoot off to America soon, so enjoy him while he’s here!

Ryan Gosling

Another international celeb set to move to Sydney is Mr Ryan Gosling (goose if you’re nasty), who is moving Down Under to film The Fall Guy.

Warner Bros. Pictures recently revealed a pic of Gosling as Ken for his upcoming movie Barbie, so as you can imagine the man is very busy lately.