SXSW Sydney Has Added Even More Artists To Its Bloody Huge 4-Day Music Festival Lineup

The massive South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival is headed to Sydney later this year — the event’s first overseas expansion after slaying Austin, Texas since 1987. And one of the hottest SXSW tickets is the Music Festival which is set to take over Sydney for four huge days.

More than 100 artists are now confirmed for the SXSW Sydney Music Festival with a bunch more announced today, joining the already stacked lineup. And punters, listen up: this week you can grab yourself a wristband to check out all the acts for yourself.

The SXSW Sydney Music Festival runs from 18 to 22 October and boasts a bunch of established and up-and-coming artists from here and all over the world — think Aussie ledges These New South Whales, UK talent Connie Constance, rising NZ hip-hop artist Will Swinton, Japanese punk band Otoboke Beaver and literally hundreds more.

These artists will be hitting venues across Sydney including Soda Factory, The Lord Gladstone, the Hollywood Hotel, the Chippo, Sneaky Possum and heaps more.

A wristband will get you access to all of SXSW Sydney’s live music events and they got on sale on Friday 25 August. Early bird pricing is $280 which is wild considering that the SXSW Sydney Music Festival consists of 300+ performances over four days.

Aside from the Music Festival, SXSW Sydney has a tonne of speakers hitting Sydney to bring us bulk inspiration and brain expansion — announced last week was Queer Eye fave Tan France.

He will join folks like Director of Content at Netflix Que Minh Luu, Chief Evangelist of Canva (and former Apple Chief Evangelist) Guy Kawasaki and keynote speaker Amy Webb (futurist and author).



With all of this being crammed into such a short amount of time, you gotta hop to it. Sleep is for suckers, so grab a wristband at the official SXSW Sydney site and catch everything that you can.