SXSW Announced The 1st Aus Acts On The Lineup So Tell Yr Virgo M8 To Get Planning

Are you craving some inspiration? A new way of thinking? A kick up the ass? Then I’ve got some good news for you: Inspiring futurist conference and festival, South by Southwest (SXSW), will be heading out of Austin, Texas and landing in Sydney this year.

And – get this – we’re the first location outside of the yeehaw state that gets to host the festy. Lucky us!

Today, SXSW Sydney announced a whole heap of established and up-and-coming Aussie musical acts that will be putting on a hell of a show.

The first batch of confirmed acts include Ashli, Alter Boy, Andrew Guruwiwi Band, Elle Shimada, PANIA, Phoebe Go, MALI JO$E, Mikayla Pasterfield and more. Plus international acts such as Wallice and

They also unveiled their featured speaker, Chris Lee (who also goes by Sung-Su Lee), who is the chief A&R officer and former CEO of SM Entertainment.

Most recently, Lee was named as one of Billboard’s International Power Players for the second year in a row and is credited for making K-pop stars SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT rise to fame. Impressive, no?

READ MORE Two Vic Festivals Are Easing Strobe Lights & Changing Stage Techniques To Be More Inclusive

The SXSW festival aims to help creative people reach their goals by bringing together some of the world’s biggest thinkers, talented creators and innovators.

Founded in 1987 in Texas, it covers a whole heap of topics in the hopes of encouraging different creative industries to come together and share knowledge across the tech, gaming, music, screen and culture spaces.

Just like SXSW’s Texan daddy, SXSW Sydney’s week-long program is packed full of all sorts of diverse events from talks with international industry professionals to performances from stellar local music acts.

The conference and festival kicks off on October 15 and runs until October 22 so you’ve got plenty of time to have a geez at the events and plan your week.

To check out the whole list of musical acts, head to the SXSW Sydney festival website HERE.