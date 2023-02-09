SXSW — AKA South By Southwest, the world-famous futurist festival/conference held in Austin each year — will be holding its first event outside of the US in 2023 right here in bloody Sydney, Australia. The first round of speakers and performers for the October 2023 event was announced on Thursday and it sounds shit-hot.

The first keynote speaker at the week-long event will be US-based futurist and bestselling author Amy Webb, whose TED Talks are pretty mind-blowing.

Webb will be joined by loads more speakers including Professor Andrew Pask — who you might know as the bloke working with the Hemsworths to bring back the Tasmanian Tiger from extinction — as well as tech lord / Chief Evangelist at Canva Guy Kawasaki, women’s right activist Manal al-Sharif and Netflix’s Directorr of Content Que Minh Luu.

There’s shitloads more speakers announced — you can find the entire list HERE.

Meanwhile on the music front a bunch of artists have been announced for the SXSW Sydney Music Festival.

Heading to Sydney for SXSW will be Connie Constance (UK), EKKSTACY (Canada), Los Bitchos (UK), Otoboke Beaver (Japan) and redveil (US), and well as loads more local artists yet to be announced.

SXSW in Austin is where people like Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar played for teeny tiny crowds before they were discovered, so chances are some SXSW Sydney performers will go on to hit the fkn big time.

SXSW Sydney will be an annual event, running alongside the OG Austin version which takes place every March. The 2023 SXSW Sydney will run from October

Earlybird badges for event access are on sale now via the website, so check it out right HERE.