Iconic creative conference and mega-festival South By Southwest (SXSW) is making the leap out of its home in the U.S. and headed down under for the first time in its 36-year history.

It’s like south by super southwest at this point. Can’t get much further southwest than the other side of the globe.

We're excited to announce that #SXSW is expanding beyond Austin, Texas to Sydney, Australia. 🤠 Join us at @sxswsydney from October 15-22, 2023 to discover the latest in music, film, gaming, technology, and more. https://t.co/7VcHMY9DHH pic.twitter.com/Ewu0rkmiLQ — SXSW (@sxsw) June 30, 2022

The festival of creativity — which showcases industries like music, art, screen and tech — is swinging into Sydney in October 2023. The inaugural week-long sesh in Australia is called SXSW Sydney. It’ll all kick off in the city on October 15 and run through until the 22nd.

If it’s anything like the OG festival that hits Austin, Texas every March, we can expect talks, panels and performances from some red-hot names at SXSW Sydney.

Over the last 36 years, SXSW has hosted Barack and Michelle Obama, Taika Waititi, Nicolas Cage, Prince, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Steven Spielberg and Jordan Peele — to name a few.

Surely, the mega-festival’s first venture out of North America is going to attract a pretty massive lineup, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for when that drops.

Still thinking about @wetlegband’s performances at #SXSW 2022? Check out one of their latest songs on our playlist: https://t.co/hw1URpeXLK pic.twitter.com/q7bOuUBb2X — SXSW (@sxsw) April 4, 2022

Apparently, the down under edition of SXSW is set to show off the Asia Pacific region. It’ll feature over 1000 sessions, screenings, performances, activations and parties right across Sydney. Perhaps this will finally give the NSW capital a desperately-needed injection of energy and nightlife after a long, forced slumber.

Chief Brand Officer of SXSW Jann Baskett said Sydney is the “perfect place” to launch a new expansion of the iconic festival.

“The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals,” she said.

“When we’re able to connect people and provide content that celebrates emerging topics and industries, we are fulfilling this purpose.

“Sydney, and its future-focused culture, is the perfect place to extend that reach and share the inspiration and unexpected discoveries that make our event unique.”

Hurry up and drop that elaborate lineup, SXSW Sydney, so I can start planning my life for October next year.