Gwyneth Paltrow Called Jackie O A ‘Sick Fuck’ In Front Of A Packed Syd Crowd & It Was Fkn Wild

On Friday night, Goop goddess Gwyneth Paltrow graced the stage at Sydney’s ICC for a night of conversation with Jackie ‘O’ Henderson. The room was packed to the brim with people, mostly women clutching plastic glasses of savvy b. I was one of those women and as I tentatively took my seat I had no idea what we were in for. A lesson in bone broth and intermittent fasting? A how-to explainer on launching your own business? Or a walk down memory lane about Gwyneth’s most beloved films? While I had an open mind, there was one moment that I never in a hundred years would have predicted – Gwyneth calling Jackie O a “sick fuck”.

Yep, you read that correctly.



As the conversation went to films that she’d appeared in through her decades-long career, Jackie O mentioned the movie Seven. You know, the 1995 thriller where Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play detectives trying to solve a twisted murder. Gywneth played Pitt’s fiance in the film but to avoid spoilers if you haven’t seen it, let’s just say her character didn’t have the best time.

So when Jackie O commented that her favourite Gywnnie flick was Seven, Gwyneth exclaimed, “YOU SICK FUCK!” without missing a beat.

It was comedy gold. I lost it. The crowd lost it. Even the usually incredibly composed Jackie O lost it.

While that was my favourite point in the evening without a doubt, the conversation between the two women was a pleasure to listen to. It wasn’t just because I’m fascinated by Gwyneth, her wellness company Goop and whether she is actually serious or in on the joke with her “this candle smells like my vagina” antics.



But Gwyneth and Jackie were surprisingly candid, with both of them reflecting on personal moments in their lives from past relationships, break ups and pivotal moments. And as the Iron Man star spoke, I couldn’t help but notice how humble, clever, soft but well-spoken and – most surprisingly – how funny she was.

While I definitely don’t agree with all the things and questionable health methods the Shallow Hal star has peddled over the years (rectal ozone therapy, anyone?) I love that she doesn’t appear to take herself too seriously.

Gwyneth was in town as the main ticket event for Jackie’s new business venture called Besties which she runs with her best bud of 20 years Gemma O’Neill. They literally flew her out for 27 hours. And boy, I gotta say, getting Gwynnie out for the first show really is kicking things off with a bang.

I can’t wait to see who they’ll get next!