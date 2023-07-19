Bone Broth Brewer Gwyneth Paltrow Is Coming To Syd For An Event And I’m Gonna Goop Myself

I’ll be honest, half of me thinks that Gwyneth Paltrow is a rich nutjob who promotes batshit wellness methods that are questionable, to say the least. But the other half of me thinks she’s a girl-boss-hustling-slay-queen who has managed to do the weirdest shit and get paid for it.



Is that a win for women everywhere? No, but it’s certainly a win for Gwynnie and a hilarious thing to watch as an onlooker.

To continue the growth of her goopin’ power, Gwyneth is traveling all the way Down Under for one big night of conversation with Jackie O Henderson.



The event is part of Jackie O’s new business venture with her best bud Gemma O’Neill called “besties”, which consists of engaging events with a series of high-profile speakers.

Here she is, here is our favourite “This Smells Like My Vagina” Candle creator. (Image Source: Supplied / Anjelica Rivera)

You’ve gotta hand it to the She-EOs because they’re starting off strong with Gwyneth as their first guest, that’s for sure.



The night is described as a “candid conversation” where the “effortlessly cool, pioneer in the health and wellness space.”



“Gwyneth will give us an intimate insight into her life from Hollywood, to consciously uncoupling, running a global business and everything in between. It’s also a night where she will have the chance to get up close and personal with her Aussie fans,” the press release reads.

READ MORE You Will Literally Never Guess What Gwyneth Paltrow Wants To Name Her New Line Of Chocolates



As for the Shallow Hal star? She seems pretty excited to get up on stage and have a yarn, too.

“Sharing stories with other women is one of my favourite things to do,” she said.



“It bonds us, lifts us all up, and lets us celebrate what makes us all special. I’m so looking forward to coming to Australia with besties to do just that.”



Gwynnie will be hitting the stage on Friday, October 27 at the Aware Super Theatre, International Convention and Exhibition Centre (ICC) Sydney. If you want to be one of the first to nab tickets, you can register for the pre-sale HERE on July 26. General ticket sales kick off on July 27 HERE.



Personally, I will be buying tickets in the hopes we might find out the answer to more rogue questions, like whether she eats ass or not. If you’re wondering where on earth that question came from, you can see her response HERE.



You’re welcome.



(Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz)