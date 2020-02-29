Gwyneth Paltrow, an enchanted puff of pixie dust in human form, has revealed her least favourite film performance of her career, and it probably won’t surprise you.

The actress sat down with her assistant and pal Kevin Keating to play a game called ‘The BFF Test With Gwyneth Paltrow’, the object of which was for both people to talk about her.

Honestly, I love that for both of them, and the segment did not disappoint.

The pair discussed her favourite performance, which turned out to be when Gwyn jumped up on top of Cee Lo Green‘s piano at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

She also asked Keating to guess her least favourite, to which he responded with “Shallow Hallow“, in reference to the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal.

It’s unclear whether Gwyneth Paltrow actually knows the name of the film, but she did not correct her friend, she merely nodded in embarrassment.

Shallow Hal, for those who’ve never seen it, was a romantic comedy in which Paltrow wore prosthetics and a fat suit to play a woman whose “inner beauty” was only visible to Jack Black.

“I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me,” Keating said. “That was before your time!” Gwyneth responded, labelling the film a “disaster.” You can see the clip below:

Gwyneth Paltrow seemingly cannot keep track of which Marvel movies she’s been in, and she recently introduced herself to Sebastian Stan, who had met her several times and co-starred in a film with her.

Is she just messing with us all? I would give anything to find out.